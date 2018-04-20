medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Tropical Disease News

Why Antimalarial Drugs Have Become Ineffective?

by Hannah Joy on  April 20, 2018 at 7:42 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A protein called 'Prohibitin' has been discovered in the mitochondrion of the malaria parasite that is responsible for making the drugs ineffective in humans, reveals a new study.
Why Antimalarial Drugs Have Become Ineffective?
Why Antimalarial Drugs Have Become Ineffective?

Over a thousand people die from malaria every day. The disease is caused by a single-cell parasite (protozoan) that is transmitted by mosquitoes.

Anti-malaria efforts currently focus on effective diagnostics, mosquito nets, insecticides and drugs. Additionally, a strong effort is being made at Radboud university medical center and other institutes to develop a vaccine.

Effective policy has nearly halved the annual number of malaria deaths in the past ten years, but further decline has stagnated, partly because the malaria parasite is developing resistance to all known drugs.

Taco Kooij from Radboud university medical center discovered a protein in the mitochondrion of the malaria parasite that could be used as a target for such a new drug.

Powerhouses of the cell

Almost all cells in the body contain mitochondria: organelles that provide energy to power cellular processes. The single-cell malaria parasite also has a mitochondrion, which is vital to its survival.

All mitochondria contain many different proteins, including 'prohibitin' proteins. But malaria researcher Kooij and his German colleagues have discovered that the mitochondrion in the parasite, besides the common prohibitins that can also be found in human cells, contains a unique prohibitin that can be found only in this protozoa and related microbes. This protein appears to be crucial for the survival of the parasite. Kooij:

"When we switched off the prohibitin in the parasite, we saw that it was no longer able to infect new mosquitoes. The prohibitin-free parasite was already struggling during the liver and blood stages of its life cycle, but the final blow was dealt when it tried to infect another mosquito: it failed to do so. Fertilization between male and female parasites in the mosquito midgut (see paragraph on the malaria cycle) did occur, but shortly afterwards, this new generation died without infecting the mosquito."

Voltage in the cell

Many mitochondrial functions depend on the voltage differential across the mitochondrial membrane. This membrane potential results from a difference in concentration of positively and negatively charged molecules inside and outside the mitochondrion.

"The unique parasite protein fulfills an important role in maintaining the potential. In future research we want to figure out the exact mechanism." A new drug could potentially be developed to disable the unique prohibitin protein.

"The main advantage is that this protein is not present in humans, who therefore cannot be harmed if it is disabled", Kooij explains.

Malaria cycle

After a human has been bitten by an infected mosquito, the malaria parasite travels to the liver where it multiplies.

Five to seven days later, the liver cells burst open and the parasite infects the red blood cells. Only then does the infected person start to show symptoms such as fever and flu-like symptoms, or worse.

Some of the parasites circulating in the blood develop into sexually reproductive stages, which can infect other mosquitoes.

Fertilization takes place in the mosquito's midgut. Once infected, those mosquitoes transmit the parasite to another human during a subsequent blood meal.

In this way the parasite spreads very efficiently through the population; one person infected with malaria could potentially infect over one hundred others.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

Malaria

Malaria

Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is characterized by fever, vomiting, shivering, sweating and other symptoms.

Malaria - Protection Strategies

Malaria - Protection Strategies

Malaria is a dangerous disease with lethal consequences that requires protective measures for prevention and control of malaria in endemic regions of the world.

Malaria - Waterborne

Malaria - Waterborne

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about About Malaria Causes

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cyanosis

Cyanosis

Cyanosis is the bluish or purplish discoloration of the skin and mucus membranes due to lack of ...

 Travel Vaccination Calculator

Travel Vaccination Calculator

Find out about travel shots or vaccination before you travel to your destination country. Travel ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Hay fever is caused by allergy to pollen and is characterized by runny or blocked nose, sneezing, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...