About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can Medicinal Mushrooms and Chinese Herbs Treat Covid-19?

by Hannah Joy on November 16, 2021 at 5:10 PM
Font : A-A+

Can Medicinal Mushrooms and Chinese Herbs Treat Covid-19?

Scientists are studying if botanical therapies like medicinal mushrooms and Chinese herbs can aid in treating acute Covid-19 cases.

According to principal investigator Gordon Saxe, director of research at the Center for Integrative Health in University of California-San Diego, mushrooms were chosen because of their long history of use and recent evidence of immune-enhancing and antiviral effects.

Advertisement


MACH-19 (Mushrooms and Chinese Herbs for Covid-19) is a multi-center study led by UC San Diego's School of Medicine and UC-Los Angeles, in collaboration with the La Jolla Institute for Immunology.

In a preclinical study published in 2019, mushroom agarikon was found to inhibit viruses, including influenza (H1N1), influenza A (H5N1) and herpes.
Advertisement

Saxe said he believes medicinal mushrooms inhibit the viruses' replication, a theory he plans to test against SARS-CoV-2 in a Phase II trial.

"Mushrooms have the advantage that they co-evolved with us. So bacteria, viruses and other fungi prey on mushrooms just like they prey on humans. And mushrooms have developed exquisite defenses against those pests, and we believe they can confer those to us when we eat them," Saxe said.

MACH-19's third ongoing trial measures whether the same medicinal mushrooms, given in capsules at the time of initial Covid vaccination, can increase antibodies and other measures of immune response.

A fourth trial, yet to be launched, will look at whether medicinal mushrooms could provide a similar lift to Covid-19 booster shots as an adjuvant, a substance which enhances immune response.

"Vaccines lead to the production of antibodies that can destroy the virus in the blood," Saxe said.

"Mushrooms may not only increase the number of these antibodies, but also enhance T-cell immunity against virally infected cells. Further, because mushrooms bind to receptors on human immune cells, they can modulate our immunity -- boosting it in some ways and calming it down in others. And this property of mushrooms may also reduce vaccine-related side effects.

Natural therapeutics have been used for centuries to treat infectious diseases, according to Saxe, who noted that herbs helped Chinese doctors manage 300 recorded epidemics, while the Greek pharmacologist Pedanius Dioscorides prescribed agarikon to treat pulmonary infections 2,300 years ago.

The three trials, under MACH-19 of which two are Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved, are currently recruiting for between 66 and 80 patients who have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and who are quarantined at home with mild to moderate symptoms. Initial safety data from the trials are expected by the end of this year, with efficacy data ready within a year.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Statins Linked to Decreased Death Risk from COVID-19
Mirrors can Be a New Healthcare Tool to Fight Obesity >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World COPD Day 2021 -
World COPD Day 2021 - "Healthy Lungs - Never More Important"
World Prematurity Day 2021 - Act Now for Zero Separation
World Prematurity Day 2021 - Act Now for Zero Separation
Health Benefits of Japanese Knotweed
Health Benefits of Japanese Knotweed
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
High Blood Pressure and Herbs Herbs and Antioxidants Top Ten Herbs to Promote Beauty Herbs for Weight Loss Are Mushrooms Good or Bad? Green Blood Therapy Coriander Herbs Herbs that Reduce Anxiety and Depression Top Ten Health Problems You can Solve with Herbs and Spices 

Recommended Reading
Statins Linked to Decreased Death Risk from COVID-19
Statins Linked to Decreased Death Risk from COVID-19
The researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden conducted the largest population study on the ......
Does Sleep Disorders Affect COVID-19 Outcome?
Does Sleep Disorders Affect COVID-19 Outcome?
A new study improved the understanding of the association between sleep disorders and the risk for ....
Anticoagulant Drugs Have Beneficial Side Effects for COVID-19 Patients
Anticoagulant Drugs Have Beneficial Side Effects for COVID-19 Patients
A multi-center analysis of COVID-19 patients showed that COVID-19-associated blood clotting occurs ....
Report Says Over 90% People in Delhi Have Antibodies Against COVID
Report Says Over 90% People in Delhi Have Antibodies Against COVID
In Delhi, over 90% people have developed antibodies against COVID-19, revealed survey, implying ......
Are Mushrooms Good or Bad?
Are Mushrooms Good or Bad?
Mushrooms are true wonder foods with numerous health benefits. But be warned there are poisonous mus...
Coriander
Coriander
Coriander, generally used for garnishing food items across the world has a high nutritive value. Its...
Green Blood Therapy
Green Blood Therapy
Wheat grass like all green plants, due to a high content of chlorophyll is high in oxygen too. The b...
Herbs
Herbs
Herbal medicine is now gaining commendable exposure and acceptance today. Read on to discover 5 herb...
Herbs and Antioxidants
Herbs and Antioxidants
Herbs are rich sources of anti-oxidants that help build your immune system. Reach out for your spice...
Herbs for Weight Loss
Herbs for Weight Loss
When attempts to lose weight through conventional methods fail, many resort to herbs for weight loss...
Herbs that Reduce Anxiety and Depression
Herbs that Reduce Anxiety and Depression
Read on to find out which herbs and herbal products are useful and effective in treating the chronic...
High Blood Pressure and Herbs
High Blood Pressure and Herbs
Drug intervention need not be the only option to help lower your moderately high blood pressure. Lif...
Top Ten Health Problems You can Solve with Herbs and Spices
Top Ten Health Problems You can Solve with Herbs and Spices
Naturally available spices and herbs can help treat plenty of everyday ailments and health problems ...
Top Ten Herbs to Promote Beauty
Top Ten Herbs to Promote Beauty
Herbs to make you beautiful were used even before Charaka compiled the Samhita - the oldest text in ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close