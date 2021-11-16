About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Statins Linked to Decreased Death Risk from COVID-19

by Angela Mohan on November 16, 2021 at 11:02 AM
Statin usage is linked to a slightly reduced risk of death from COVID-19, according to a large study conducted in Sweden.

The study, published in the journal PLOS Medicine, indicates that statin treatment slightly lowers COVID-19 mortality.

Using data from Swedish registers, the researchers of the latest study followed 963,876 residents of Stockholm over the age of 45 between March and November 2020.

The findings are based on analyses of data on the participants' prescribed medication and healthcare and from the Cause of Death Register.

The information was analysed with respect to such factors as diagnosed medical conditions.
The study shows that statin treatment was associated with a slightly lower risk of dying from COVID-19, a correlation that did not vary significantly among risk groups.

''Our results suggest that statin treatment can have a moderate prophylactic effect on COVID-19 mortality,'' said study co-first author Rita Bergqvist, a medical student at Karolinska Institutet.

The researchers noted that randomized studies will be needed to ascertain whether there is a causal relationship.

''All in all, our findings support the continued use of statins for conditions such as cardiovascular disease and high levels of blood lipids in line with current recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic,'' said study co-first author Viktor Ahlqvist, a doctoral student at Karolinska Institutet.

The researchers noted one limitation of the study which concerns the use of prescription data without the possibility of checking individual drug use.

They were also not able to control for risk factors such as smoking and high body mass index (BMI), only diagnosed health status.



Source: Medindia
