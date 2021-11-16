Statins Linked to Decreased Death Risk from COVID-19

Advertisement

The findings are based on analyses of data on the participants' prescribed medication and healthcare and from the Cause of Death Register.The information was analysed with respect to such factors as diagnosed medical conditions.The study shows that statin treatment was associated with a slightly lower risk of dying from COVID-19, a correlation that did not vary significantly among risk groups.''Our results suggest that statin treatment can have a moderate prophylactic effect on COVID-19 mortality,'' said study co-first author Rita Bergqvist, a medical student at Karolinska Institutet.The researchers noted that randomized studies will be needed to ascertain whether there is a causal relationship.''All in all, our findings support the continued use of statins for conditions such as cardiovascular disease and high levels of blood lipids in line with current recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic,'' said study co-first author Viktor Ahlqvist, a doctoral student at Karolinska Institutet.The researchers noted one limitation of the study which concerns the use of prescription data without the possibility of checking individual drug use.They were also not able to control for risk factors such as smoking and high body mass index (BMI), only diagnosed health status.Source: Medindia