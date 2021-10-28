Report Says Over 90% People in Delhi Have Antibodies Against COVID

Advertisement

In the fifth sero survey conducted in January, antibodies were found in only 56.13 per cent of the people.In the sixth survey which started from September 24, a total of 28,000 samples were collected from all the 280 wards, including the New Delhi Municipal Council and Cantonment Board.The report was submitted to the Delhi government on Wednesday.Sero surveys examine the liquid part of blood, or serum, and detect an immune response to the virus material, not SARS-CoV-2 virus material itself.Meanwhile, Delhi continues to show a declining trajectory in the daily Covid-19 caseload.The city reported 38 fresh cases on Wednesday, pushing the infection tally to 14,39,709, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health department.However, no Covid-19 fatalities have been recorded in the city in the last five days.The city's death toll stands at 25,091.The national capital has recorded four Covid deaths this month so far and the fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent.Source: IANS