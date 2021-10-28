About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Report Says Over 90% People in Delhi Have Antibodies Against COVID

by Colleen Fleiss on October 28, 2021 at 10:05 PM
Font : A-A+

Report Says Over 90% People in Delhi Have Antibodies Against COVID

In Delhi, over 90% people have developed antibodies against COVID-19, revealed survey, implying that the capital city is unlikely to see a surge as destructive as the second wave in April and May.

More than 85 per cent sero positivity has been found in every district of Delhi.

Advertisement


This was the first sero survey conducted after the fourth and most dangerous wave of the pandemic in the national capital.

In the fifth sero survey conducted in January, antibodies were found in only 56.13 per cent of the people.

In the sixth survey which started from September 24, a total of 28,000 samples were collected from all the 280 wards, including the New Delhi Municipal Council and Cantonment Board.
Advertisement

The report was submitted to the Delhi government on Wednesday.

Sero surveys examine the liquid part of blood, or serum, and detect an immune response to the virus material, not SARS-CoV-2 virus material itself.

Meanwhile, Delhi continues to show a declining trajectory in the daily Covid-19 caseload.

The city reported 38 fresh cases on Wednesday, pushing the infection tally to 14,39,709, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health department.

However, no Covid-19 fatalities have been recorded in the city in the last five days.

The city's death toll stands at 25,091.

The national capital has recorded four Covid deaths this month so far and the fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< India's First Live Robot-assisted Weight Loss Surgery
New Promising Antimalarial Compound Discovered >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
Resting Heart Rate
Resting Heart Rate
Is COVID-19 Vaccination during Pregnancy Safe?
Is COVID-19 Vaccination during Pregnancy Safe?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) 

Recommended Reading
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The ......
Europe Drug Regulator Okays Moderna's COVID-19 Booster Jab
Europe Drug Regulator Okays Moderna's COVID-19 Booster Jab
The European Union (EU)'s drug regulator concluded in its review that Moderna's COVID-19's booster ....
Genetic Markers Help Predict Severity of COVID-19 Infection
Genetic Markers Help Predict Severity of COVID-19 Infection
Specific genetic biomarkers discovered help predict who is infected with COVID-19 and offer key ......
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem inflammatory syndromeis a life-threatening illness that causes complex reactions of immu...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close