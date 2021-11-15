About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Does Sleep Disorders Affect COVID-19 Outcome?

by Dr Jayashree on November 15, 2021 at 9:34 PM
Font : A-A+

Does Sleep Disorders Affect COVID-19 Outcome?

People with certain sleep disorders have more severe outcomes from COVID-19, including a 31 percent higher rate of hospitalization and mortality, according to a new Cleveland Clinic study published in JAMA Network Open.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and the disease remains highly variable from patient to patient, it is critical to improving our ability to predict who will have a more severe illness so that we can appropriately allocate resources," said Dr. Mehra, director of Sleep Disorder Research at Cleveland Clinic.

Advertisement


Researchers used Cleveland Clinic's COVID-19 research registry, which includes data from nearly 360,000 patients tested for COVID-19 at Cleveland Clinic, of which 5,400 had an available sleep study record.

Sleep study findings and COVID-19 positivity were assessed along with disease severity. The team also accounted for co-morbidities such as obesity, heart and lung disease, cancer, and smoking.
Advertisement

The findings set the stage for additional studies to identify whether early effective treatments such as PAP (positive airway pressure) or oxygen administration can improve COVID-19 outcomes.

These current findings have significant implications as decreased hospitalizations and mortality could reduce the strain on healthcare systems.

Indeed sleep-related hypoxia translates to worse COVID-19 outcomes, risk stratification strategies should be implemented to prioritize the early allocation of COVID-19 therapy to this subgroup of patients.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Enriched Formula Milks Have 'No' Benefit on Academic Perform...
Alterations in Brain Function During a Unique Spiritual Prac... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Health Benefits of Japanese Knotweed
Health Benefits of Japanese Knotweed
World Diabetes Day 2021 -
World Diabetes Day 2021 - "Access to Diabetes Care: If Not Now, When?"
Baby Teeth May Signal Mental Health Disorder Risk in Later Life
Baby Teeth May Signal Mental Health Disorder Risk in Later Life
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Parasomnias - Part II Snoring Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Periodic Limb Movement Disorder Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders Sleep Eating Disorders REM Behavior Disorder Sleep Disturbances In Women Sleep 

Recommended Reading
Sleep Disorder
Sleep Disorder
Sleep disorders can either be having difficulty in getting sleep or dozing off at inappropriate ......
Auditory Symptoms – New or Uncharted Indicator of COVID-19?
Auditory Symptoms – New or Uncharted Indicator of COVID-19?
SARS-CoV-2 virus may infect the inner ears, thereby causing hearing and balance problems.It is ......
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...
Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic
Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic
It is normal to feel sad or stressed during a crisis or pandemic. Here are tops ways to cope with .....
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders
Circadian rhythm (also known as sleep/wake cycle or the body clock) is a biological process that fol...
Parasomnias - Part II
Parasomnias - Part II
Educating the patient, the bed partner or care taker is important for the management of Parasomnias...
Periodic Limb Movement Disorder
Periodic Limb Movement Disorder
Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerki...
REM Behavior Disorder
REM Behavior Disorder
REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dre...
Sleep
Sleep
Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biolo...
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome
Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that...
Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking
Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking
Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications...
Sleep Disturbances In Women
Sleep Disturbances In Women
The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pr...
Sleep Eating Disorders
Sleep Eating Disorders
Sleep-related eating disorders are abnormal eating behaviors that occur during night. Sleep related ...
Snoring
Snoring
Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these v...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close