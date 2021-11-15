Does Sleep Disorders Affect COVID-19 Outcome?

People with certain sleep disorders have more severe outcomes from COVID-19, including a 31 percent higher rate of hospitalization and mortality, according to a new Cleveland Clinic study published in JAMA Network Open.



"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and the disease remains highly variable from patient to patient, it is critical to improving our ability to predict who will have a more severe illness so that we can appropriately allocate resources," said Dr. Mehra, director of Sleep Disorder Research at Cleveland Clinic.