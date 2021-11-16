About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Mirrors can Be a New Healthcare Tool to Fight Obesity

by Hannah Joy on November 16, 2021 at 6:10 PM
Font : A-A+

Mirrors can Be a New Healthcare Tool to Fight Obesity

Don't wanna put on those extra kilos? Then, just look at the mirror, says a new study.

Viewing oneself in the mirror may help positively alter behavior in individuals with obesity, according to an analysis of published studies.

Advertisement


The analysis, which is published in the Journal of Clinical Nursing, examined the results of five studies that included 16 to 941 participants each.

Results indicated that the mirror can be used to decrease anxiety and body dissatisfaction.

Investigators noted that when individuals spend a few minutes gazing at themselves in a therapeutic environment, they may attain self‐awareness that will elicit a change in their behavior.

"Self-assessment and reflection are key to overall wellbeing. Our review hopes to introduce the mirror as a healthcare tool to combat obesity," said lead author Harriet Omondi, MSN, FNP-C, of Texas Woman's University.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Can Medicinal Mushrooms and Chinese Herbs Treat Covid-19?

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World COPD Day 2021 -
World COPD Day 2021 - "Healthy Lungs - Never More Important"
World Prematurity Day 2021 - Act Now for Zero Separation
World Prematurity Day 2021 - Act Now for Zero Separation
Health Benefits of Japanese Knotweed
Health Benefits of Japanese Knotweed
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions Acute Coronary Syndrome Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Fructose - The Toxic Sugar
Fructose - The Toxic Sugar
Sugar in terms of caloric value is similar to starch, but in terms of metabolic effects, it is far ....
Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap
Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap
Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall ......
Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity
Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity
Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world's population in developed countries being .....
Childhood Obesity
Childhood Obesity
Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and ......
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic red...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India
Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India
A basic awareness about Indian health insurance for any layman for quick reference presented in a cr...
Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions
Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions
The key to understanding health Insurance is to become an informed consumer by knowing its definitio...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close