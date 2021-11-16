Mirrors can Be a New Healthcare Tool to Fight Obesity

Don't wanna put on those extra kilos? Then, just look at the mirror, says a new study. Viewing oneself in the mirror may help positively alter behavior in individuals with obesity, according to an analysis of published studies.

‘Mirror will soon be introduced as a healthcare tool to combat obesity, as self-assessment and reflection are the key for overall well-being.’

Results indicated that the mirror can be used to decrease anxiety and body dissatisfaction.



Investigators noted that when individuals spend a few minutes gazing at themselves in a therapeutic environment, they may attain self‐awareness that will elicit a change in their behavior.



"Self-assessment and reflection are key to overall wellbeing. Our review hopes to introduce the mirror as a healthcare tool to combat obesity," said lead author Harriet Omondi, MSN, FNP-C, of Texas Woman's University.







Source: Eurekalert

Advertisement

The analysis, which is published in theexamined the results of five studies that included 16 to 941 participants each.