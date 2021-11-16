Mirrors can Be a New Healthcare Tool to Fight Obesity

Don't wanna put on those extra kilos? Then, just look at the mirror, says a new study.
Viewing oneself in the mirror may help positively alter behavior in individuals with obesity, according to an analysis of published studies.
The analysis, which is published in the Journal of Clinical Nursing, examined the results of five studies that included 16 to 941 participants each.
Investigators noted that when individuals spend a few minutes gazing at themselves in a therapeutic environment, they may attain self‐awareness that will elicit a change in their behavior.
"Self-assessment and reflection are key to overall wellbeing. Our review hopes to introduce the mirror as a healthcare tool to combat obesity," said lead author Harriet Omondi, MSN, FNP-C, of Texas Woman's University.
Source: Eurekalert