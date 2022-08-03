About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Can an Individual have Multiple Biological Ages?

by Karishma Abhishek on March 8, 2022 at 11:58 PM
Organs and systems of indivduals may have different biological ages as per a new study published in the journal Cell Reports.

The study findings report that there are multiple "clocks" within the body that vary widely based on genetics and lifestyle among different individuals.

"Our study used approaches that can help improve our understanding of aging and—more importantly—could be used some day in real healthcare practice. We used biomarkers that could be identified from blood and stool samples plus some measurements from a routine body checkup," says co-corresponding author Xun Xu of the Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) and China National GeneBank (CNGB) in Shenzhen, China.

"It's important to capture the cell-to-cell variation in an aging individual, as this will tell us important information about the heterogeneity within cell types and tissues and provide important insights into aging mechanisms," says co-corresponding author Claudio Franceschi of Lobachevsky State University in Russia.

Source: Medindia
