Can an Individual have Multiple Biological Ages?

Organs and systems of indivduals may have different biological ages as per a new study published in the journal Cell Reports.
The study findings report that there are multiple "clocks" within the body that vary widely based on genetics and lifestyle among different individuals.
"Our study used approaches that can help improve our understanding of aging and—more importantly—could be used some day in real healthcare practice. We used biomarkers that could be identified from blood and stool samples plus some measurements from a routine body checkup," says co-corresponding author Xun Xu of the Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) and China National GeneBank (CNGB) in Shenzhen, China.
Source: Medindia