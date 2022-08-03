About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Neuron’s Support Cells are Found to be Crucial for Spatial Learning

by Karishma Abhishek on March 8, 2022 at 11:58 PM
Neuron’s Support Cells are Found to be Crucial for Spatial Learning

Spatial learning and memory in the mouse brain can be controlled using astrocyte networks as per a study at the University of Zurich, published in the journal Cell Reports.

Processing of information, complex behavior and cognitive abilities in the brain are carried out by collective work of neurons and astrocytes.

"Astrocyte functions are known to be involved in shaping cognitive abilities. Our study now shows that an intact astrocyte network is critical for spatial memory formation in adult mice. Astrocytes and microglia not only changed their morphology, we also found alterations in specific markers that are characteristic to disease-associated microglia," says Ladina Hösli, first author of the study Institute of Pharmacology and Toxicology of the University of Zurich (UZH).

Thus, astrocyte coupling in the adult brain of mice contributes to neural functioning in the hippocampus, a brain region that is involved in spatial memory formation.

Source: Medindia
