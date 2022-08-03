Neuron’s Support Cells are Found to be Crucial for Spatial Learning

Spatial learning and memory in the mouse brain can be controlled using astrocyte networks as per a study at the University of Zurich, published in the journal Cell Reports. Processing of information, complex behavior and cognitive abilities in the brain are carried out by collective work of neurons and astrocytes.

‘Neural homeostasis is found to be maintained in the adult brain by the collective functioning of the intact glial network (support cells of neurons — astrocytes and microglia) ’

Thus, astrocyte coupling in the adult brain of mice contributes to neural functioning in the hippocampus, a brain region that is involved in spatial memory formation.



says Ladina Hösli, first author of the study Institute of Pharmacology and Toxicology of the University of Zurich (UZH).