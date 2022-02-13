New Probiotic Promotes Longevity and Healthy Aging

Advertisement

A team of scientists at the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, an autonomous institute of the Department of Science & Technology, searched for healthy bacteria to promote healthy living in fermented dairy products following the proposal of Nobel laureate Dr Elie Metchnikoff.The study led by Dr Mojibur R. Khan, Associate Professor and Prof Ashis K Mukherjee, Director, in collaboration with Prof M.C. Kalita of Guwahati University and research scholars, Arun Kumar and Tulsi Joishy has shown that Lactobacillus Plantarum JBC5 improves longevity and healthy aging by modulating antioxidative, innate immunity and serotonin-signaling pathways in Caenorhabditis elegans.It was recently published in the journalthe statement said.Dr Khan said that the bacterium demonstrated a 27.81 per cent increase in the life span of the model organism Caenorhabditis elegans accompanied by the hallmarks of healthy aging by providing improved immunity against pathogenic infections increased learning ability and memory, gut integrity, and oxidative stress tolerance. In contrast, it significantly reduced the accumulation of body fat and inflammation.Prof Mukherjee said that the probiotic promises to delay the onset of age-associated diseases, such as obesity, a decline in cognitive functions, and immunity in the elderly.The team has also developed a yogurt and he hopes that the probiotic will be commercialised soon so that the laboratory-generated technology reaches general people, the release said.Source: IANS