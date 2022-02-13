About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Probiotic Promotes Longevity and Healthy Aging

by Colleen Fleiss on February 13, 2022 at 7:06 PM
Font : A-A+

New Probiotic Promotes Longevity and Healthy Aging

Lactobacillus Plantarum JBC5, the next-gen probiotic bacterium identified by scientists, shows promise in promoting longevity and healthy aging. The bacterium has been extracted from a dairy product.

The team has also developed a yogurt using this probiotic bacterium, which can be consumed to derive all the health benefits, it said.

Advertisement


Aging is generally associated with a higher risk of age-related health issues, such as obesity, neurodegenerative diseases (Parkinson's, Alzheimer's), cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancers, autoimmune diseases, and inflammatory bowel disease. Therefore, it raises concerns in highly populated countries like India and flags the need for scientific ways to promote healthy aging.

A team of scientists at the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, an autonomous institute of the Department of Science & Technology, searched for healthy bacteria to promote healthy living in fermented dairy products following the proposal of Nobel laureate Dr Elie Metchnikoff.
Advertisement

The study led by Dr Mojibur R. Khan, Associate Professor and Prof Ashis K Mukherjee, Director, in collaboration with Prof M.C. Kalita of Guwahati University and research scholars, Arun Kumar and Tulsi Joishy has shown that Lactobacillus Plantarum JBC5 improves longevity and healthy aging by modulating antioxidative, innate immunity and serotonin-signaling pathways in Caenorhabditis elegans.

It was recently published in the journal 'Antioxidant', the statement said.

Dr Khan said that the bacterium demonstrated a 27.81 per cent increase in the life span of the model organism Caenorhabditis elegans accompanied by the hallmarks of healthy aging by providing improved immunity against pathogenic infections increased learning ability and memory, gut integrity, and oxidative stress tolerance. In contrast, it significantly reduced the accumulation of body fat and inflammation.

Prof Mukherjee said that the probiotic promises to delay the onset of age-associated diseases, such as obesity, a decline in cognitive functions, and immunity in the elderly.

The team has also developed a yogurt and he hopes that the probiotic will be commercialised soon so that the laboratory-generated technology reaches general people, the release said.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Brain Region Linked to Feeling Full After Eating Identified

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
International Congenital Heart Defect Day 2022
International Congenital Heart Defect Day 2022
Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2022
Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2022
How Toxic Family Dynamics Can Affect a Child?
How Toxic Family Dynamics Can Affect a Child?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Ageing and Sleep Tips to Live Longer Probiotics - Support System for the Gut Telomere Shortening And Ageing Surprising Benefits of Dairy Probiotics Candida Diet Your Guide to a Good Gut Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali How to Stay Active as You Get Older 

Recommended Reading
Probiotics - Support System for the Gut
Probiotics - Support System for the Gut
Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the "good bacteria" in our gut. Science is yet to ....
Anti-Aging Treatment with Vinotherapy or Wine Facials
Anti-Aging Treatment with Vinotherapy or Wine Facials
Experience the bliss of vinotherapy - the power of grapes for a kissable skin....
Top Anti Aging Tips
Top Anti Aging Tips
Aging is natural and irreversible but it can be slowed down. Learn how to combat aging through ......
Life Span (or) Death Clock
Life Span (or) Death Clock
Calculate how many more seconds have you got to live. An interesting reminder for us to live these ....
Ageing and Sleep
Ageing and Sleep
Sleep is a barometer of good health in the elderly. Sleep problems in the elderly are controlled by ...
Candida Diet
Candida Diet
It is possible to reverse Candida infection through a strictly followed Candida diet plan. Candida d...
Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting t...
How to Stay Active as You Get Older
How to Stay Active as You Get Older
Being physically active with a healthy dose of exercise for senior citizens is one of the ways to be...
Surprising Benefits of Dairy
Surprising Benefits of Dairy
Past studies have linked dairy foods to good bone health. Nevertheless newer studies are being publi...
Telomere Shortening And Ageing
Telomere Shortening And Ageing
Telomeres are cap- like structures at chromosome ends that play an important role in ageing and in t...
Tips to Live Longer
Tips to Live Longer
Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living h...
Your Guide to a Good Gut
Your Guide to a Good Gut
Bothered by digestive problems? Try adding prebiotics and probiotics in your diet for a good gut and...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)