About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Brain Cell Findings That Have Been Unknown Until Now

by Karishma Abhishek on April 28, 2022 at 11:56 PM
Font : A-A+

Brain Cell Findings That Have Been Unknown Until Now

Previously unknown function that is performed by almost half of the brain cells (astrocytes) has been revealed by a new study at the Tufts University School of Medicine, published in the journal Nature Neuroscience.

The study found that astrocytes (glial cell — supports brain cells) hold the electrical activity similar to any other brain cells/neurons, using new fluorescent sensors technology.

Advertisement


These findings may help formulate new treatments for a wide range of brain and neurological diseases, from epilepsy to Alzheimer's to traumatic brain injury.

Electrical Activity of Astrocytes

"The electrical activity of astrocytes changes how neurons function. We have discovered a new way that two of the most important cells in the brain talk to each other. Because there is so much unknown about how the brain works, discovering new fundamental processes that control brain function is key to developing novel treatments for neurological disease," says Chris Dulla, associate professor of neuroscience at the School of Medicine and Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, and corresponding author on a paper published today by Nature Neuroscience.
Advertisement

"Build-up of extracellular potassium in the brain, has been hypothesized to contribute to epilepsy and migraine pathologies. This new study gives us a better understanding of how astrocytes clear this buildup and help maintain a balance of excitation," says Armbruster, research assistant professor of neuroscience at the School of Medicine.

Scientists are set to explore this new technology to study a wide range of different neurological diseases.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
International Day of Immunology 2022 —
International Day of Immunology 2022 — "Vaccines"
World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022 — Let's Act Together
World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022 — Let's Act Together
Rift Valley Fever - An Emerging Threat to Humans and Animals
Rift Valley Fever - An Emerging Threat to Humans and Animals
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

Recommended Reading
Removing Brain Cells Reduce Symptoms of Opioid Withdrawal
Removing Brain Cells Reduce Symptoms of Opioid Withdrawal
Removing chemical messengers in the brain that are involved in wakefulness and addiction may make .....
Rapid Genetic Changes in Alzheimer’s Disease — a Novel Treatment Target!
Rapid Genetic Changes in Alzheimer’s Disease — a Novel Treatment Target!
Brain cells of patients with Alzheimer's disease (AD) are found to have a greater number of genetic ...
Insights on Newer Treatment for Neurological Diseases
Insights on Newer Treatment for Neurological Diseases
Activities of specialized brain cells are found to differ based on their location. This may help ......
Ataxia
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or ...
Language Areas in The Brain
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, writte...
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. ...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Vent Forte (Theophylline) Indian Medical Journals Iron Intake Calculator Post-Nasal Drip Color Blindness Calculator Drug Interaction Checker Hearing Loss Calculator Find a Hospital

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR