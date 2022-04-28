Brain Cell Findings That Have Been Unknown Until Now

Previously unknown function that is performed by almost half of the brain cells (astrocytes) has been revealed by a new study at the Tufts University School of Medicine, published in the journal Nature Neuroscience.



The study found that astrocytes (glial cell — supports brain cells) hold the electrical activity similar to any other brain cells/neurons, using new fluorescent sensors technology.

‘Scientists have revealed the unknown function of half of the brain cell’s population — astrocytes as they are found to hold electrical activity similar to any other neurons, thereby opening a whole new direction for neuroscience research.’