Brain Cell Findings That Have Been Unknown Until Now

Previously unknown function that is performed by almost half of the brain cells (astrocytes) has been revealed by a new study at the Tufts University School of Medicine, published in the journal Nature Neuroscience.
The study found that astrocytes (glial cell — supports brain cells) hold the electrical activity similar to any other brain cells/neurons, using new fluorescent sensors technology.
These findings may help formulate new treatments for a wide range of brain and neurological diseases, from epilepsy to Alzheimer's to traumatic brain injury.
Electrical Activity of Astrocytes"The electrical activity of astrocytes changes how neurons function. We have discovered a new way that two of the most important cells in the brain talk to each other. Because there is so much unknown about how the brain works, discovering new fundamental processes that control brain function is key to developing novel treatments for neurological disease," says Chris Dulla, associate professor of neuroscience at the School of Medicine and Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, and corresponding author on a paper published today by Nature Neuroscience.
"Build-up of extracellular potassium in the brain, has been hypothesized to contribute to epilepsy and migraine pathologies. This new study gives us a better understanding of how astrocytes clear this buildup and help maintain a balance of excitation," says Armbruster, research assistant professor of neuroscience at the School of Medicine.
Scientists are set to explore this new technology to study a wide range of different neurological diseases.
