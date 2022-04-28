About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Few Recombinant COVID Variants Found in India

by Colleen Fleiss on April 28, 2022 at 11:52 PM
Based on genome sequencing analysis, the Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortia (INSACOG) has identified very few recombinant variants of COVID.

"Based on genome sequencing analysis, very few recombinant variants have been discovered in India. So far, none showed either increased transmission (locally or otherwise) or associated with severe disease or hospitalization," it said in its weekly bulletin of April 18 which was published on Wednesday evening.

The INSACOG said that the incidences of suspected recombinants and the possible public health relevance are being closely monitored. The number of new Covid-19 cases has decreased for a second consecutive week, with a 16 per cent decline during the week. The number of new deaths also decreased as compared to the previous week, said INSACOG on global Covid scenario.

Recombinant Variants of COVID

"XE is a BA.1/BA.2 recombinant, with the majority of the genome including the S gene belonging to BA.2. XE shows slightly higher transmission rate. XE also shows a higher growth rate above that of BA.2; however, this finding requires further confirmation," it said.
The INSACOG conducts genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across the country through sequencing of samples from sentinel sites and international passengers arriving in India. A total of 2,05,807 samples have been sequenced by INSACOG as on April 8. It said that total 2,04,697 sequences have been analysed so far.

Source: IANS
