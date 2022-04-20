Rapid Genetic Changes in Alzheimer’s Disease — a Novel Treatment Target!

Brain cells of patients with Alzheimer's disease (AD) are found to have a greater number of genetic errors — somatic mutations (errors in DNA) as per a study from Brigham and Women's Hospital and Boston Children's Hospital, published in the journal Nature.



"As we age, neurons are known to accumulate somatic mutations. In AD neurons, however, we see more mutations and DNA alterations. Our results suggest that AD neurons experience genomic damage that causes immense stress on cells and creates dysfunction among them. These findings may explain why many brain cells die during AD," says lead author Michael B. Miller, MD, PhD, of the Department of Pathology at the Brigham.