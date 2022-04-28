Sleep Deprivation May Affect the Overall Health Of Your Eye

Effect of Sleep Deprivation on Corneal Stem Cells

Advertisement

The present study shows howIt was found that sleep deprivation altered the composition of the protective tear film, thereby reducing the tear film antioxidants in sleep-deprived mice models.This states that the tear film composition had a direct impact on corneal stem cell activity. Interestingly the application of teardrops containing antioxidants was found to reverse the excessive stem cell activity. The study also found thatloss of transparency and lesser stem cells.However, further studies are required to confirm the results in human corneal stem cells and patients, and to test if local antioxidant therapy may overcome some of the negative effects of sleep deprivationSource: Medindia