Sleep Deprivation May Affect the Overall Health Of Your Eye

by Karishma Abhishek on April 28, 2022 at 11:57 PM
Sleep Deprivation May Affect the Overall Health Of Your Eye

Corneal stem cells may get impaired with sleep deprivation as per a study at the International Society for Stem Cell Research, published in Stem Cell Reports.

Sleep deprivation is a serious health problem (both short and long-term) that has negative impacts on mental and physical health. Nearly one-third of people in the USA get lesser sleep than the minimum recommendation of seven hours per night.

The cornea is a transparent covering layer of the eye, crucial to its health and functioning. The corneal cells are maintained by stem cells (that generally divide and replace the dying cells). Any dysregulation of corneal stem cells can lead to eye disease and impaired vision.

Effect of Sleep Deprivation on Corneal Stem Cells

The present study shows how sleep deprivation impacts corneal stem cells. It was found that sleep deprivation altered the composition of the protective tear film, thereby reducing the tear film antioxidants in sleep-deprived mice models.
This states that the tear film composition had a direct impact on corneal stem cell activity. Interestingly the application of tear

drops containing antioxidants was found to reverse the excessive stem cell activity. The study also found that long-term sleep deprivation resulted in thinning and ruffling of the cornea, loss of transparency and lesser stem cells.

However, further studies are required to confirm the results in human corneal stem cells and patients, and to test if local antioxidant therapy may overcome some of the negative effects of sleep deprivation

Source: Medindia
