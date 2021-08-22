by Colleen Fleiss on  August 22, 2021 at 10:03 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Blue Light can Trigger Key Signaling Pathway for Embryonic Development
Blue light acts as a key signaling pathway in embryo development, tissue maintenance and cancer genesis, said researchers.

The pathway plays a wide variety of roles in animal and human development, and the ability to regulate it with light will allow researchers to better study its assorted functions, the team says.

Led by Kai Zhang, a professor of biochemistry, and Jing Yang, a professor of comparative biosciences, the research team published its work in the Journal of Molecular Biology, where it was chosen as a featured communication, representing the top 1% of papers.


The Wnt pathway is activated by a receptor on the cell surface that triggers a cascade response within the cell. Too much or too little signal can be disastrous, Zhang said, making it very difficult to study the pathway using standard techniques for stimulating cell-surface receptors.

"During embryonic development, Wnt regulates the development of many organs such as the head, spinal cord and eyes. It also maintains stem cells in many tissues in adults: While insufficient Wnt signaling leads to the failure of tissue repair, elevated Wnt signaling may result in cancer," Yang said.

It is very difficult to achieve the necessary balance with standard approaches to regulating such pathways, such as chemical stimulation, Zhang said. To address this, the researchers engineered the receptor protein to respond to blue light. With this approach, they can fine-tune the Wnt level by modulating the intensity and duration of the light.

"However, most photodynamic therapy typically uses light to generate high-energy chemicals - for example, reactive oxygen species - without differentiating between normal and diseased tissues, making it impossible to target treatment," Zhang said. "In our work, we have demonstrated that blue light can activate a signaling pathway within different body compartments of frog embryos. We envision that a spatially defined stimulation of cell functions could mitigate the challenges of off-target toxicity."

The researchers demonstrated their technique and verified its tunableness and sensitivity by prompting spinal cord and head development in frog embryos. They hypothesize their technique also could be applied to other membrane-bound receptors that have proved difficult to target, as well as other animals who share the Wnt pathway, allowing a greater understanding of how these pathways regulate development - and what happens when they are over- or under-stimulated.

"As we continue expanding our light-sensitive systems to cover other essential signaling pathways underlying embryonic development, we will provide the developmental biology community with a valuable set of tools that can help them determine the signaling outcomes underlying many developmental processes," Yang said.

The researchers also hope their light-based technique for studying Wnt can illuminate tissue repair and cancer research in human tissues.

"Because cancers often involve overactivated signaling, we envision that a light-sensitive Wnt activator could be used to study cancer progression in live cells," Zhang said. "In combination with live-cell imaging, we would be able to quantitatively determine the signaling threshold that could transform a normal cell into a cancerous one, therefore providing primary data for target-specific therapeutic development in future precision medicine."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Metabolic Pathway Regulating Embryo Development Revealed
Metabolic pathway essential for embryo development identified, thus extending knowledge of how embryos form and how to develop a safer drug regimen for pregnant women.
READ MORE
Quiz on Cancer
Cancer, is the second most leading cause of death worldwide. Cancer is not just one disease but many diseases. There are more than 100 different types of cancer. Take this quiz on and test how much you know about ...
READ MORE
IVF Using Frozen Embryos can Cause Pregnancy-related Hypertension
Pre-eclampsia is characterized by pregnancy-related hypertension. It can cause damage to some internal organs, including the liver and kidneys. In vitro fertilization using frozen embryos can increase the risk of this condition in pregnant women.
READ MORE
First Human-Monkey Embryo Developed
Grown human cells were developed in monkey embryos in a laboratory for up to 20 days. Important goal of experimental biology is the development of model systems that allow for the study of human diseases under in vivo conditions.
READ MORE
Holistic Management for Depression
Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

More News on:

Holistic Management for Depression