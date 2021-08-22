by Colleen Fleiss on  August 22, 2021 at 8:17 PM Coronavirus News
Free Post-treatment to Black Fungus Patients
The Karnataka government will provide free treatment to patients affected with black fungus disease even after getting discharged from the hospitals.

Considering this economic burden on families, the government has decided to take up all expenditures of black fungus patients. The government will provide all expenditures until they are fully recovered, he announced.

Though the number of black fungus cases has been reduced, the government will take this initiative, he added.


Speaking on the possible Covid third wave affecting children, he said according to the recommendations by the experts on the third wave, it has been directed to start camps for children to monitor their health. The Women and Child Welfare Department will provide malnourished children with food kits and sick children will be shifted to district hospitals, he said.

District hospitals have been directed to be prepared with ICUs for children. He also announced that the government will release Rs 22 crore for the completion of a 120-bed super speciality hospital at Vijayapur with 40 ventilators.

Bommai also announced the implementation of the signature scholarship programme of his government to children of farmers for Rs 1,000 crore from September 5. "Five children from all districts will be invited to inaugurate the scholarship scheme. The scholarships will enable them to pursue their education till post-graduation," he said.

Source: IANS

