Agra Doctors Operated on a Newborn for Black Fungus

When she was admitted at SNMC, the baby had kidney and heart problem and was underweight, but there were no symptoms of COVID, he added.
The newborn is now out of danger and has been shifted to neonatal ICU of the pediatric department and is under observation, the doctor said.
According to Singh, there has been one death due to black fungus at SNMC while four others died due to suspected infection so far.
Currently, 32 patients are being treated for black fungus at the hospital while eight others are under evaluation, he informed.
