Black Fungus Robs Many People of Their Eyesight in India

Black fungus robbed eye sight of many people in India. India has more than 30.4 million confirmed COVID-19 infections, and it has reported more than 40,845 cases of mucormycosis till now.
The fungus causes blackening or discoloration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing blood.
Saheb Rao Shinde's family thought the worst was over when the 65-year-old recovered from COVID-19 last month at his home in western India. But a few weeks later, the revenue-stamp vendor lost sight in one eye.
‘More than forty thousand cases of black fungus were reported in India, owing to excess usage of medications which suppress immunity.’
Similary, Adesh Kumar, a 39-year-old farmer in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, lost sight in his left eye. He had to borrow money to pay for medicine, secured against some of his land.
Strict surveillance of mucormycosis needs to be done, as it compounded the challenge for COVID-19 patients, especially those on steroid therapy and with diabetes. Excess use of few medications which suppress the immune system could be causing the surge of the fungal infection.
"We are seeing a lot of mucormycosis cases post COVID infections, since COVID itself is known to decrease the immunity," said Charuta Mandke of the ophthalmology department at Dr R N Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Mumbai.
Source: Medindia