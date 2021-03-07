Europe Expected To Be 'Delta Dominant' By Aug: WHO

‘The WHO European Region is expected to be "Delta dominant" by August. ’

He also warneds that new variants, deficit in vaccine uptake and increased social mixing would cause a new wave of excess hospitalisations and deaths before the autumn in the region.To counter the expected upsurge, Kluge again called upon the region to "remain disciplined" and for citizens to take up vaccines when offered."Vaccines are effective against the Delta variant. Not one dose but two doses. Delays in getting vaccinated cost lives and economies, and the slower we vaccinate, the more variants will emerge."Kluge also lamented over the clear disparity in vaccine equality between rich and poor countries in Europe and noted that it was "unacceptable" that vaccine coverage was 24 per cent throughout the entire region, "far from the recommended 80 percent coverage of the adult population"."With these figures, nowhere is the pandemic over, and it would be very wrong for anyone - citizen and policymakers - to assume that it is."The stakes are still high. Covid-19's trajectory in the coming weeks and months depends on the decisions and actions of us as individuals, communities, and as governments, we will take now and the weeks ahead, solidarity pays off," he added.Source: IANS