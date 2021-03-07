by Colleen Fleiss on  July 3, 2021 at 3:20 PM Coronavirus News
Delta Variant Detected in 96 Countries
In 96 countries the Delta Covid-19 variant has now been detected, 11 more than last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its latest update.

Africa has reported many new outbreaks of the variant as Tunisia, Mozambique, Uganda, Nigeria and Malawi are among the 11 countries targeted by Delta.

The continent has witnessed a "sharp increase" in new cases and deaths, according to the update.


First detected in October 2020, the Delta variant has several spike mutations that increase its transmissibility and its resistance to neutralizing antibodies and possibly even vaccines.

Furthermore, a recent study conducted in Scotland and published in the international medical journal Lancet found that the hospitalisation rate for patients infected with the Delta variant was 85 per cent higher than for those infected with the Alpha strain.

Source: IANS

