IVF Using Frozen Embryos can Cause Pregnancy-related Hypertension

The research was conducted in the interests of the Mother & child health network of the French Biomedicine Agency. For this, data of almost 70,000 pregnancies delivered after 22 weeks gestation between 2013 and 2018 from the French national IVF registry have been used.The pregnancies were categorized into three groups: those derived from frozen embryo transfer in a natural "ovulatory" cycle (9500), those from frozen embryo transfer with hormone replacement therapy (10,373), and conventional fresh transfers (48,152).While analyzing the medical history, they found that• The rate of pre-eclampsia was higher in the women who underwent hormone therapy (5.3%) when compared to the pregnancies with a natural "ovulatory cycle" (2.3%) and pregnancies where conventional fresh embryo transfers have been taken place (2.4%).• This relationship between IVF using frozen embryos and pregnancy-induced hypertension was significant even after adjusting for some factors like age, obesity, history of other health conditions like diabetes, endometriosis, and premature ovarian failure.Dr.Sylvie Epelboin presented the findings at the online annual meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE).Source: Medindia