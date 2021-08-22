Cancer Boosts Future Kidney Failure Risk

Cancer was associated with a higher kidney failure risk, even after adjusting for potential confounders and addressing the competing risk of death, revealed study published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases (AJKD).



Previous studies have shown an increased cancer risk within the dialysis and kidney transplant populations compared to the general population. However, it is unclear whether cancer increases the risk of kidney failure.



This population-based cohort study was conducted using the Korean National Health Insurance Service database and compared approximately 825,000 patients with cancer to twice as many patients without cancer but matched on other characteristics.



‘Cancer, especially multiple myeloma, is linked to increased risk of kidney failure requiring dialysis.’





Types of cancer that were most significantly associated with kidney failure included multiple myeloma, leukemia, lymphoma, kidney cancer, ovarian cancer, and liver cancer.

