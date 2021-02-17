Multiple Myeloma: New Treatment Option Discovered

The research led by Prof. Florian Bassermann and Vanesa Fernández of the university hospital Klinikum rechts der Isar of TUM is published in the journalEarlier studies have shown that IMiDs bind to a protein called cereblon that results in the malfunction of a protein complex on the surface of tumor cells, thus inhibiting tumor growth. In the new study, the researchers have now found the exact mechanism and the scope of this dysregulatiion.They found that cereblon supports the protein HSP90 known as co-chaperone, which is responsible for the correct folding of thousands of proteins in human cells. They were also able to show that the support function of the co-chaperone cereblon is specific for membrane proteins and it helps the tumor cells to grow by communicating with neighboring cells and passing on growth signals and take in important nutrients.On administration of IMiD drugs, the cereblon can no longer bind to the HSP90 machinery, and as a result loses its supportive function in the quality control of membrane proteins.Oncologist Florian Bassermann said,In multiple myeloma the proteins CD98hc and LAT1 which are affected, ensure that cancer cells are supplied with amino acids. CD98hc and LAT1 are very abundant proteins in these cells as cancer cells in the case of multiple myeloma have an especially high need for nutrients like amino acids. The researchers have shown that IMiD-treatment can significantly reduce the uptake of essential amino acids and thus inhibits the growth of the tumor cells.First author of the study, Michael Heider said,This discovery that the multiple myeloma cells can be targeted by the proteins CD98hc and LAT1 opens up new possibilities for innovative therapies in this currently incurable cancer. The researchers also tested a molecule aimed at CD98hc, known as an anticalin and the results showed that the molecule binds specifically to the cell surface protein CD98hc in both cell culture and mouse models and hence can be used for targeted therapy and diagnosis in the future.Basserman said,Source: Medindia