Blood Pressure? Your Fix Could Be Hiding in a Teacup or Chocolate Bar

If controlling high blood pressure has been a challenge, incorporating dark chocolate, grapes, or tea into your diet might offer some help, according to new research. Scientists from the University of Surrey, UK, have identified naturally occurring compounds called flavan-3-ols—found in cocoa, tea, apples, and grapes—that could improve blood pressure levels and promote vascular health.The study, published in theanalyzed data from 145 randomized controlled trials and revealed that regular intake of flavan-3-ols can reduce blood pressure readings, particularly in individuals with elevated or high blood pressure. Remarkably, the blood pressure-lowering effect observed in some participants was comparable to that achieved by certain medications.Lead author Professor Christian Heiss, Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Surrey, noted, “The findings are encouraging for those seeking accessible and enjoyable ways to manage blood pressure and support heart health through dietary changes.” He added, “Small daily amounts of commonly consumed foods like tea, apples, dark chocolate, or cocoa powder could provide beneficial levels of flavan-3-ols.”Beyond blood pressure reduction, flavan-3-ols were found to enhance the function of the endothelium, the inner lining of blood vessels essential for cardiovascular health. This improvement occurred independently of blood pressure changes, indicating a wider positive effect on the circulatory system.Managing hypertension effectively involves more than just medication—it calls for comprehensive lifestyle changes, including a heart-healthy diet. A hypertension-friendly diet emphasizes reducing sodium intake, limiting processed and high-fat foods, and increasing consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.Foods rich in potassium, magnesium, and calcium also help balance blood pressure levels. Hydration and moderating alcohol consumption are additional important aspects of dietary management for high blood pressure.Professor Heiss cautioned, “While these foods are not replacements for prescribed medications or professional medical advice, including more flavan-3-ol-rich foods as part of a balanced diet may be a valuable addition to a healthy lifestyle, especially for those with hypertension. However, further research is necessary to confirm these benefits.”Hypertension remains a major global health issue, affecting an estimated 1.28 billion adults worldwide. This “silent killer” significantly raises the risk of stroke, heart attacks, heart failure, kidney disease, and other serious complications. Experts emphasize that lifestyle modifications such as healthier eating, tobacco cessation, and increased physical activity are crucial in managing blood pressure and reducing related health risks.Source-Medindia