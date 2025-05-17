WHO Sounds Alarm on Asia’s Hypertension Epidemic

On World Hypertension Day, focus is on early detection and action to fight this silent, deadly threat.



‘Shocking stats on #hypertension in India: Over 220 million individuals are affected, meaning nearly 1 in 3 adults live with #highbloodpressure. Let's raise awareness for better health outcomes! #IndiaHealth’

Advertisements

India’s Mounting Hypertension Burden

Advertisements

WHO’s Preventive Push: SEAHEARTS and Beyond

Advertisements

Lifestyle Changes for Living with Hypertension

Reduce Salt Intake: Limit sodium consumption to under 5 grams a day.

Eat a Balanced Diet: Focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat dairy while avoiding processed and fried foods.

Stay Active: Engage in at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise like walking, cycling, or swimming, 5 days a week.

Limit Alcohol & Quit Smoking: These substances elevate blood pressure and pose other health risks.

Manage Stress: Incorporate stress-reducing practices like yoga, meditation, or mindfulness into your daily routine.

Monitor Regularly: Frequent blood pressure checks can detect issues early and help track improvements.

On World Hypertension Day, the World Health Organization (WHO) has raised alarms over the escalating hypertension crisis in Southeast Asia, where over 294 million individuals are affected by this "silent killer". Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, is a leading contributor to premature deaths due to heart attacks and strokes in the region. The condition often goes unnoticed until severe complications arise, earning it the moniker "silent killer."Dr. Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, emphasized the urgency of addressing this public health challenge. "Hypertension continues to be a major public health challenge—a silent killer that affects over 294 million people across the WHO South-East Asia Region," she stated. The prevalence of hypertension is driven by modifiable behavioral risk factors, including tobacco and alcohol use, high salt intake, physical inactivity, unhealthy diets, and mental stress. These factors are prevalent across the region, exacerbating the health crisis. Alarmingly, the unmet need—defined as the gap between those with high blood pressure and those adequately diagnosed, treated, and controlled—remains as high as 88%. This indicates that 9 out of every 10 people with hypertension are not receiving optimal care.To combat this growing health threat, WHO has launched initiatives like SEAHEARTS (South-East Asia Hearts), aiming to accelerate the prevention and control of cardiovascular diseases in the region. By December 2024, countries in the region collectively placed more than 46 million people with hypertension on protocol-based management in primary health care. This year's World Hypertension Day theme, "Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer," underscores the importance of regular monitoring and accurate diagnosis. Dr. Wazed called for intensified efforts to promote healthy diets, physical activity, tobacco and alcohol control, and reduction in salt and trans-fat consumption.While medication plays a critical role in managing hypertension, lifestyle modifications can significantly improve outcomes and, in some cases, reduce dependence on drugs. Experts recommend the following changes:"With strong political will, community engagement, and innovative approaches, we can reduce the burden of hypertension and move closer to achieving our global goal of reducing premature mortality from noncommunicable diseases by one-third by 2030," Dr. Wazed affirmed . World Health OrganizationSource-Medindia