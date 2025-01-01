Biotech`s Future: India Poised to Lead the Global Revolution

India is set to lead the global biotech revolution, with advancements and innovations shaping the future of the industry on a global scale.



In 2025, India is set to play a pivotal role in the global biotechnology revolution, with the first Bio-E3 policy already laying the foundation, says Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology.The Bio-E3 policy ( ) marks a significant milestone for India’s biotechnology sector, reinforcing its potential to shape the country’s economy, employment landscape, and environmental sustainability in the years to come. In an interaction with Doordarshan News, the minister highlighted India’s significant strides in biotechnology and the nation’s growing global leadership in the field.“India is not only a leader in biotechnology but is now at the centre of a global biotech boom, which will foster innovation, create jobs, and strengthen environmental commitments,” said Dr. Jitendra Singh.He emphasised the pivotal role of biotechnology in India’s future, particularly as the country continues to embrace innovation, technology-based interventions and startups.“PM Modi’s vision has consistently prioritised innovation and technological advancement, driving India’s evolution into a global biotechnology powerhouse,” said Dr. Singh. India currently accounts for 60 percent of global vaccine production and is home to the second-largest number of USFDA-approved manufacturing plants outside the US.Dr. Singh further compared the ongoing “bio-revolution” in India to the IT revolution driven by the West, highlighting that the country’s rich natural and biodiversity resources are key to its biotechnology success. He also praised the efforts of Indian startups leveraging biotechnology to create innovative solutions such as non-human milk and other sustainable products.The minister highlighted ongoing initiatives such as the Deep Sea Mission, which PM Modi has referenced on multiple occasions, and the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (NRF), which is set to foster innovation with a 60 percent contribution from the private sector.Source-IANS