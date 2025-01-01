About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Biotech's Future: India Poised to Lead the Global Revolution

by Colleen Fleiss on Jan 1 2025 5:03 PM

India is set to lead the global biotech revolution, with advancements and innovations shaping the future of the industry on a global scale.

Biotech`s Future: India Poised to Lead the Global Revolution
In 2025, India is set to play a pivotal role in the global biotechnology revolution, with the first Bio-E3 policy already laying the foundation, says Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology.
The Bio-E3 policy () marks a significant milestone for India’s biotechnology sector, reinforcing its potential to shape the country’s economy, employment landscape, and environmental sustainability in the years to come. In an interaction with Doordarshan News, the minister highlighted India’s significant strides in biotechnology and the nation’s growing global leadership in the field.

CRISPR Gene Editing Technology
CRISPR Gene Editing Technology
CRISPR technology allows for precise DNA modifications, holding promise for treating genetic disorders and revolutionizing biomedical research.
“India is not only a leader in biotechnology but is now at the centre of a global biotech boom, which will foster innovation, create jobs, and strengthen environmental commitments,” said Dr. Jitendra Singh.

He emphasised the pivotal role of biotechnology in India’s future, particularly as the country continues to embrace innovation, technology-based interventions and startups.“PM Modi’s vision has consistently prioritised innovation and technological advancement, driving India’s evolution into a global biotechnology powerhouse,” said Dr. Singh. India currently accounts for 60 percent of global vaccine production and is home to the second-largest number of USFDA-approved manufacturing plants outside the US.

Dr. Singh further compared the ongoing “bio-revolution” in India to the IT revolution driven by the West, highlighting that the country’s rich natural and biodiversity resources are key to its biotechnology success. He also praised the efforts of Indian startups leveraging biotechnology to create innovative solutions such as non-human milk and other sustainable products.

Biotechnology Platforms Enable Fast COVID-19 Vaccine Production
Biotechnology Platforms Enable Fast COVID-19 Vaccine Production
The demand for urgent COVID-19 vaccination manufacturing urged the biopharmaceutical companies to shift from traditional approach to biotechnology techniques.
The minister highlighted ongoing initiatives such as the Deep Sea Mission, which PM Modi has referenced on multiple occasions, and the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (NRF), which is set to foster innovation with a 60 percent contribution from the private sector.

Reference:
  1. BioE3 Policy: Accelerating Sustainable Biomanufacturing - (https://bmi.dbtindia.gov.in/)
Source-IANS
Tackle Environmental Issues with Gene Therapy, Biotechnology
Tackle Environmental Issues with Gene Therapy, Biotechnology
Gene therapy and biotechnology can tackle environmental issues such as deforestation and air pollution. Genetic modification in mosquitoes can reduce the risk of epidemic diseases such as dengue and malaria.
Rapid and Efficient Way of Transforming Yeast for Industrial Biotechnology
Rapid and Efficient Way of Transforming Yeast for Industrial Biotechnology
A rapid, efficient and universal way of transforming yeast at the molecular level using a method called SCRaMbLE.

Latest Indian Health News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education