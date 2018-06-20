medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Environmental Health

Tackle Environmental Issues with Gene Therapy, Biotechnology

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 20, 2018 at 10:40 AM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Gene therapy and biotechnology can easily solve environmental issues such as deforestation and air pollution and biotechnology, suggest experts.
Tackle Environmental Issues with Gene Therapy, Biotechnology
Tackle Environmental Issues with Gene Therapy, Biotechnology

"Gene therapy is very promising in solving the problems in curing diseases and genetic disorders that do not have any remedy at present. Genetic modification in mosquitoes can solve the problems of epidemic diseases such as dengue and malaria," Nabarun Ghosh, a biology professor at West Texas A&M University, said while addressing school students at Science City here.

Biotechnology can help in finding out the level of Particulate Matter 2.5 in the air, which is a burning issue in big cities around the world, he said.

"I worked in collaboration with another scientist, to make a filterless air purifier that will clean the air and destroy PM 2.5 which is found indoors as well. In 2005 when we started, we were targeting MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) bacteria. We used AHPCO Cell (Advanced Hydrated Photocatalytic Oxidation Cell), and we could actually measure the saturation of PM 2.5 using our machine," said Ghosh.

Researches are being conducted to find out the genetic effect of PM 2.5.

"Initially we thought this only caused pulmonary diseases, but it is entering our whole body. When PM 2.5 crosses the cut-off line, patients die due to heart attacks and other problems like digestion and infection also aggravate," he added.

"Researchers are trying to identify the effect on the gene due to pollution. We are doing the medication of the diseases without knowing the exact genetic effect of pollution causing a particular disease," said city-based doctor P.K. Banerjee.

He said that to treat the patients of the state and know about the genetic effect, they need the data of PM 2.5 level of the entire state, adding that in Kolkata, the US Consulate maintains some data on it, while the West Bengal Pollution Control Board at times has it and, on other occasions, does not.

The city's real-time Air Quality Index recorded in the last 48 hours revealed PM 2.5 level at 154, which is termed as unhealthy for the body. The safe levels of PM2.5 and PM10 are 60 and 100 microgramme/m3 respectively, and anything beyond is considered hazardous for the respiratory system.

About Zika Virus, Ghose pointed out how scientists in the US used 25,000 mosquitoes and ran a trial to see if the population of 'Aedes aegypti' could be reduced. It was found that the disease-causing mosquitoes were infected with a bacterium called Wolbachia, that affects reproductive ability, leading to infertility.

"The scientists inserted this bacterium in the male mosquitoes which do not bite. When these males mate with wild females, which do not carry the same strain of Wolbachia, the resulting fertilized eggs don't hatch because the paternal chromosomes do not form properly," he said.

An alumnus of Hare School and Calcutta University, Ghosh, who has worked along with Department of Non-conventional Energy Sources (DNES) on the application of tissue culture technology in crop development, said it could tackle deforestation.

"We are planting trees like Dalbergia sissoo, Ashoka tree, Albizia lebbeck, Albizia lebbeck and other fast-growing legumes, growing them quickly using gamma radiation and tissue culture," he said.

Ghosh is also working on an ongoing project in collaboration with Indian scientists trying to analyze the percentage of carbon, nitrogen, and sulphur in Triphala and identifying the particular chemical responsible for reducing cancer.

"Currently I am also working in collaboration with other scientists on Bitter gourd (Momordica charantia). We have analyzed and found that the biochemical of the plant can reduce blood sugar," he said.

Bitter gourd can act as a preventive against diabetes and Triphala against cancer.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Related Links

Air Pollution

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

Switching to Global Reforestation Unlikely in Future

Switching to Global Reforestation Unlikely in Future

A new study has claimed that feeding a growing global population while also slowing or reversing global deforestation can only happen if agricultural yields rise and/or per capita food consumption goes down over the next century.

Dengue Cases Worldwide Could Reduce If Global Warming is Limited

Dengue Cases Worldwide Could Reduce If Global Warming is Limited

Limiting global warming to 1.5 o C as set by the Paris Climate Agreement could reduce the number of dengue fever cases by up to 3.3 million cases per year.

Cross-Protection From Dengue and Zika Infection

Cross-Protection From Dengue and Zika Infection

Dengue immunity may protect against Zika virus. Dengue virus (DENV) immunity is protective or pathogenic against zika virus (ZIKV) infection.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.

More News on:

DNA Finger Printing Weaver Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Encephalocele - Congenital Neural Tube Defect

Encephalocele - Congenital Neural Tube Defect

Encephalocele is a birth defect where a sac like protrusion of brain and covering membranes occurs ...

 Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia or Respiratory insufficiency

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia or Respiratory insufficiency

Bronchopulmonary dysplasia or chronic lung disease of infancy is seen in premature and low birth ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT)

Test Your Knowledge on Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT)

Ear, nose and throat are important organs and disease in one area can affect the others. ENT ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...