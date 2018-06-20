Earring Extracted from a Toddler's Windpipe in Mumbai

A 2-inch earring that was stuck in the windpipe of a one-year-old toddler has been successfully extracted by a team of doctors in a hospital in Mumbai.

Last week, Kushi Soni from the city's Kurla suburb caused panic in her family when she playfully gulped down the large earring with a pointed end.Initially, she was rushed to a paediatrician who prescribed some medicines, but was later admitted to a government hospital for three days.However, she continued to face difficulties in breathing and other issues and an x-ray did not reveal the earring which was embedded in the windpipe.As her condition deteriorated, she was referred to a private hospital for another three days, and was later rushed to the Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children where the team performed a bronchoscopy and successfully extricated the earring within minutes.The head of ENT at the hospital Divya Prabhat said that "accidental ingestion of foreign bodies go unnoticed as there's no history from the children"."Bronchoscopy equipment with anaesthesia experts and the infrastructure at this hospital helps us deal with such difficult life-saving cases easily in minutes," said Prabhat.Hospital CEO Minnie Bodhanwala said that such cases were very critical in nature requiring urgent attention.Source: IANS