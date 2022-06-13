About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Biotechnology Platforms Enable Fast COVID-19 Vaccine Production

by Colleen Fleiss on June 13, 2022 at 10:59 PM
The demand for urgent COVID-19 vaccination manufacturing urged the biopharmaceutical companies to shift from traditional approaches to new biotechnology platform-based techniques.

The new techniques could be more quickly adapted to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines and were more robust, customizable, and flexible than traditional approaches.

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges


India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
Advertisement


An examination of this transition by a Penn State-led team concludes that such smart manufacturing techniques could in the future be applied to other viruses, potentially allowing vaccine development to keep pace with constantly evolving pathogens, according to project lead Soundar Kumara, Allen E. Pearce, and Allen M. Pearce Professor of Industrial Engineering at Penn State.  

The findings were published online by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers' Journal of Computing and Information Science in Engineering and appear in the journal's August print issue. 

Vaccine Production: Traditional Vs Biotechnology Platform-Based Techniques

"Vaccines based on biotechnology platform-based techniques have 'smart' characteristics that are more versatile than vaccines designed and manufactured using traditional methods," said Vishnu Kumar, industrial engineering doctoral candidate and co-author of the paper.
mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Safe for Thyroid Patients

mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Safe for Thyroid Patients


mRNA COVID-19 vaccines do not cause significant fluctuations in thyroid function and are not associated with increased risks.
Advertisement

Biotechnology platform-based vaccine development involves cultivating a flexible baseline structure that can be customized as needed to create new vaccines for related viruses.

When pathogens mutate, researchers identify the changes and then apply them to the existing structure. This approach was underway when the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the massive global demand accelerated the large-scale and widespread adoption of the platform, Kumar said.

Researchers used this information to modify the existing mRNA platform to develop a vaccine tailored to that version of SARS-CoV-2 — a process that took less than a week once they had the genetic data. Johnson & Johnson used a similar approach called a viral vector.

In contrast, traditional vaccine manufacturing, which involves the culture of disease-causing pathogens and the injection of some form of these pathogens, can take 10 to 15 years to develop.

Biotechnology-based techniques have the potential to drive future research for viruses beyond COVID-19, such as the flu, according to Kumar. An intelligent manufacturing approach using systems that gather, store and transmit high-quality process data could facilitate connections between devices during each stage of the vaccine development and manufacturing process. 

"With an in-depth understanding of the COVID-19 vaccine as a 'product,' biopharmaceutical firms can appropriately identify and apply strategies, such as modular manufacturing, mass customization, automation, and knowledge management to boost the vaccine development and manufacturing process," Kumar said.

Source: Eurekalert
Chest CT Of Pneumonia Patients Reveals Efficacy of COVID-19 Vaccine

Chest CT Of Pneumonia Patients Reveals Efficacy of COVID-19 Vaccine


Assessing chest CT findings offers an additional approach for demonstrating the efficacy of different COVID-19 vaccines.
Advertisement

Melbourne-Made COVID-19 Vaccines Ready for the Next Step

Melbourne-Made COVID-19 Vaccines Ready for the Next Step


Volunteers in the clinical trial of two Melbourne-made COVID-19 vaccines have been safely administered their doses and researchers are waiting for the next step.
Advertisement
News Category
