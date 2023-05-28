About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Beyond the Scalpel: Study Debunks Weight Loss Expectations Post Surgery

by Karishma Abhishek on May 28, 2023 at 11:59 PM
Font : A-A+

Beyond the Scalpel: Study Debunks Weight Loss Expectations Post Surgery

For patients with massive weight loss after bariatric surgery, subsequent body contouring to remove excess skin is not itself associated with long-term weight loss, as per a study in the June issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery®, the official medical journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer (1 Trusted Source
Analysis of Body Contouring and Sustained Weight Loss in a Diverse, Urban Population: A 7-Year Retrospective Review

Go to source).

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Telephone-based Weight Loss Program Helps Breast Cancer Patients Shed Pounds

Telephone-based Weight Loss Program Helps Breast Cancer Patients Shed Pounds


Breast cancer patients in the obese or overweight category can greatly benefit from a telephone-based weight management program in achieving significant weight loss.
Advertisement


"In contrast to previous studies, we found that body contouring procedures do not lead to improved weight loss or weight maintenance after bariatric surgery," comments ASPS Member Surgeon Teresa Benacquista, MD, of Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, N.Y. "Rather, the reported benefits of body contouring appear to be in improving quality of life."

New Look at How Body Contouring Affects Long-Term Weight Loss

Body contouring refers to a range of surgical procedures to remove excess skin in patients with major weight loss, improve the patient's appearance, reduce discomfort, and improve physical function.

Previous studies have suggested that patients who undergo body contouring have more sustained weight loss over time, although some studies have reported conflicting results.
Calorie Counting Vs Satiety: What to Focus for Weight Loss

Calorie Counting Vs Satiety: What to Focus for Weight Loss


A new study compared the effect of calorie counting vs approaches on satiety/satiation on achieving healthier body fat composition among primary care patients.
Advertisement

The study included 2,531 patients who underwent bariatric surgery between 2009 and 2012. Of these, 350 patients underwent body contouring a median of two years later. Another 364 patients consulted with plastic surgeons about body contouring but did not proceed to surgery. The remaining 1,817 patients had neither body contouring nor a consultation.

At follow-up, patients who underwent body contouring did indeed have more sustained weight loss. After one year, the average body mass index (BMI) was about 3 kg/m2 lower in the body contouring group, compared to patients who had bariatric surgery only. By seven years, BMI was 5 kg/m2 lower for patients who underwent body contouring.

However, weight loss was also greater for patients who had a consultation but did not proceed with body contouring. For this group, average BMI was 1.5 kg/m2 lower at one year compared to patients without a consultation, and 2.3 kg/m2 lower after seven years.

Further analysis focused on 259 patients from the consultation group who had sufficient weight loss to be considered candidates for body contouring.

For these patients, the average BMI after seven years was about the same as for patients who underwent body contouring: 31 versus 30 kg/m2, compared to 35 kg/m2 for those with no consultation or body contouring. Analysis by the percentage of excess body weight loss showed a similar pattern.

Differences in Long-Term Weight Loss by Type of Surgery and Race/Ethnicity

Weight loss was also affected by the type of bariatric surgery: patients undergoing a procedure called sleeve gastrectomy had lower sustained weight loss, compared to gastric bypass. Among body contouring patients, the average difference in excess body weight loss was about eight percent at seven years' follow-up.

Black patients had lower sustained weight loss, compared to other racial/ethnic groups. In contrast to previous studies of weight loss after bariatric surgery, most patients in the new analysis identified as Black (about 29%) or Hispanic/Latinx (62%).

The study raises questions about the effects of body contouring on long-term weight loss after bariatric surgery. Noting the similar responses in patients who underwent body contouring versus those with consultation only, Dr. Benacquista and coauthors write, "[T]he impact of body contouring on weight loss is likely minimal, and the difference in weight loss as compared to the 'bariatric only' group is secondary to individual patient factors."

The researchers add: "The apparent benefits of body contouring in massive weight loss patients is likely psychosocial, related to improvements in physical functioning."

Reference :
  1. Analysis of Body Contouring and Sustained Weight Loss in a Diverse, Urban Population: A 7-Year Retrospective Review - (https://journals.lww.com/plasreconsurg/Fulltext/2023/06000/Analysis_of_Body_Contouring_and_Sustained_Weight.15.aspx)
Source: Eurekalert
Revamping Weight Loss Solutions Using Anti-Obesity Medication

Revamping Weight Loss Solutions Using Anti-Obesity Medication


Recently FDA-approved drug semaglutide has proven as a highly effective anti-obesity medication showcasing remarkable weight loss benefits.
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat. ...
Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by ...
Diet Pills

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they ...
Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan ...
Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the ...
The Cabbage Diet

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.
Weight Loss Program For Men

Weight Loss Program For Men

Maintaining a food diary and keeping a track of what you eat is the best way to keep your weight under ...
Zone Diet

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins ...

Latest Obesity News

Diabesity: Discovering the Connecting Link Between Obesity and Diabetes

Diabesity: Discovering the Connecting Link Between Obesity and Diabetes

Researchers examine the role of unknown protein NOTCH2-associated receptor2 (MINAR2) in obesity and diabetes using generated Minar2 knockout (KO) mice.
Revamping Weight Loss Solutions Using Anti-Obesity Medication

Revamping Weight Loss Solutions Using Anti-Obesity Medication

Recently FDA-approved drug semaglutide has proven as a highly effective anti-obesity medication showcasing remarkable weight loss benefits.
Exploring Microbiota's Influence on Weight Development

Exploring Microbiota's Influence on Weight Development

Gut bacteria profile and abundance in toddlers can serve as a predictive factor for their body mass index (BMI) at age 5, irrespective of premature birth status.
What Are the Consequences of Uncontrolled Hunger in Teenagers Living With Obesity?

What Are the Consequences of Uncontrolled Hunger in Teenagers Living With Obesity?

Obese individuals were found to have weaker appetite regulation, with factors that inhibit eating behavior.
Brain Cells That Drive Appetite in Obesity Discovered

Brain Cells That Drive Appetite in Obesity Discovered

The discovery opens the possibility for new approach to developing anti-obesity medication.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Beyond the Scalpel: Study Debunks Weight Loss Expectations Post Surgery Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests