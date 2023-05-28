About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Astounding Link Between Darwin's Theory and Synaptic Plasticity — Discovered!

by Karishma Abhishek on May 28, 2023 at 11:59 PM
Astounding Link Between Darwin's Theory and Synaptic Plasticity — Discovered!

Darwin's theory emphasizes adaptation and diversity in nature, and it appears that proteins within brain cells can also acquire new functions at synapses, unveiling a previously unknown mechanism for synaptic changes.

The role of the regulatory (19S) proteasome particle has always been exclusively linked to its functioning in the proteasome complex, where it collaborates with the catalytic (20S) particle to recognize and remove unwanted or damaged proteins- a mechanism that is crucial for normal brain development and function.

Unearthing the Brain's Secret Mechanism

Using a super-resolution imaging technique, called DNA PAINT, the research team noticed an abundance of free 19S particles in synapses, floating around without their 20S partners (1 Trusted Source
An abundance of free regulatory (19S) proteasome particles regulates neuronal synapses

Go to source).

"What we realized was that 19S is not only a partner of 20S. It also works alone as an independent regulator for many key synaptic proteins. This revealed a whole new dimension to our understanding of protein function at synapses," explains Chao Sun, Associate Professor, and lead author of the article.

The researchers found that the abundant free 19S particles seem to interact with a number of synaptic proteins,
including those involved in neurotransmitter release and detection, thus regulating information transfer and storage at synapses.

Evolutionary Echoes in the Brain

"Usually, if the cell makes excess copies of one protein component, it needs to get rid of these excess copies. Because cells do not like to have extra proteins lying around when they can't find partners to enable protein function. We call them 'orphan proteins'.

But in this case, it seems like the synapses are making use of these free 19S particles and adapting them to fulfill alternative functions in the synapses," Chao Sun explains.

With this new discovery, scientist now has a new target for both understanding and treating neurological diseases with dysfunctional synapses, such as Parkinsons disease and dementia.

Chao Sun is currently a Group Leader at DANDRITE, and he conducted the research when he worked with the Brain Prize winner Erin Schuman at the Max Planck Institute for Brain Research. The study is to be published in the journal Science.

Reference :
  1. An abundance of free regulatory (19S) proteasome particles regulates neuronal synapses - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adf2018 )
Source: Eurekalert
