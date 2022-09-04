Basis For Side Effects Of Statins Unraveled

Advertisement

The cell's architecture, called the cytoskeleton, is made of proteins such as actins, which form polymers. They lie beneath the plasma membrane that surrounds each cell in the human body, and help the cells maintain their shape and size.Prof Chattopadhyay's study shows that statins could induce polymerisation of actin cytoskeleton, in addition to cholesterol lowering.Published in(by the American Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology), the study shows that statins affect actins as a result of multiple cellular signalling pathways."Our results constitute one of the first comprehensive reports dissecting the mechanistic basis underlying the interplay between cellular actin level and cholesterol biosynthesis, and provide a molecular basis for the reported side effects of statin treatment," said Dr Parijat Sarkar, who is the first author of the paper."These findings could provide vital clues in dissecting the biochemical processes that give rise to adverse effects of statins, thereby helping to develop better drugs in the future," said Prof Chattopadhyay.Source: IANS