About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Highly Accurate, 30-second COVID Test Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on April 9, 2022 at 10:59 PM
Font : A-A+

Highly Accurate, 30-second COVID Test Developed

A COVID-19 testing device that can detect coronavirus infection in as little as 30 seconds as sensitively and accurately has been developed by researchers.

According to a recent peer-reviewed study published by the University of Florida group, like PCR tests, the device is 90 per cent accurate, with the same sensitivity.

Advertisement


It could transform public health officials' ability to quickly detect and respond to the coronavirus, or the next pandemic.

"There is nothing available like it," said researcher Josephine Esquivel-Upshaw from the University of Florida.

However, it is not yet approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.
Advertisement

First, researchers said, they have to ensure that test results are not thrown off by cross-contamination with other pathogens that might be found in the mouth and saliva. These include other coronaviruses, staph infections, the flu, pneumonia and 20 others. That work is ongoing.

If someone is infected, the coronavirus in the saliva binds with the antibodies and begins a dance of sorts as they are prodded by two electrical pulses processed by a special transistor. A higher concentration of coronavirus changes the electrical conductance of the sample. That, in turn, alters the voltage of the electrical pulses.

The voltage signal is amplified a million times and converted to a numerical value - in a sense, the sample's electrochemical fingerprint. That value will indicate a positive or negative result, and the lower the value, the higher the viral load.

The device's ability to quantify viral and antibody load makes it especially useful for clinical purposes, researchers said.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
How Does Insomnia Impact Your Type 2 Diabetes Risk?
How Does Insomnia Impact Your Type 2 Diabetes Risk?
Instant Wound Healing Evolves into Reality with Cool Plasma Technology
Instant Wound Healing Evolves into Reality with Cool Plasma Technology
Is 'COVID Teeth' a Possible Symptom of the Fourth Wave of COVID-19?
Is 'COVID Teeth' a Possible Symptom of the Fourth Wave of COVID-19?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Undescended Testicles Varicocele Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation Torsion Testis Orchidectomy Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) Omicron Variant of COVID-19 

Recommended Reading
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips ....
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with ...
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and ......
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The ......
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem inflammatory syndromeis a life-threatening illness that causes complex reactions of immu...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from ......
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum a...
Torsion Testis
Torsion Testis
Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and te...
Undescended Testicles
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It...

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) A-Z Drug Brands in India Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Iron Intake Calculator How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Daily Calorie Requirements Hearing Loss Calculator Drug Interaction Checker Sanatogen

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE