About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Insomnia (Sleep Disorder) Linked to Recurrent Heart Events

by Colleen Fleiss on April 9, 2022 at 9:03 PM
Font : A-A+

Insomnia (Sleep Disorder) Linked to Recurrent Heart Events

Nearly half of heart disease patients are prone to insomnia (sleep disorder), revealed research published in SLEEP Advances. Heart patients should be assessed for insomnia and offered appropriate management.

"Sleep problems are linked to mental health issues, but our study found that insomnia was still significantly associated with heart events even after accounting for symptoms of anxiety and depression," said lead author Lars Frojd, a medical student at the University of Oslo, Norway.

Advertisement


The prospective study included 1,068 consecutive patients an average of 16 months after a heart attack and/or a procedure to open blocked arteries (stent implantation or bypass surgery). Data on insomnia, risk factors for repeat heart events, and co-existing conditions were collected at baseline.

Participants completed the Bergen Insomnia Scale questionnaire which is based on the diagnostic criteria for insomnia.3 Six questions cover the ability to fall asleep and stay asleep, waking up prematurely, feeling inadequately rested, tiredness during the day that affects ability to function at work or socially, and being dissatisfied with sleep.
Advertisement

The risk factors included C-reactive protein (a marker of inflammation), smoking status, low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, diabetes, physical activity, waist circumference, and systolic blood pressure. The co-existing conditions were stroke, transient ischemic attack, peripheral artery disease, and kidney failure.

Patients were followed for the primary composite endpoint of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), defined as cardiovascular death, hospitalization due to myocardial infarction, revascularisation, stroke or heart failure. Outcome data were obtained from hospital records.

Approximately one in five participants (21%) were women. At baseline, the average age of patients was 62 years, almost half (45%) had insomnia and 24% had used sleep medication in the past week. During an average follow-up of 4.2 years, a total of 364 MACE occurred in 225 patients.

Compared to those without insomnia, the relative risk of recurrent MACE in patients with insomnia was 1.62 after adjusting for age and sex, 1.49 after additional adjustment for coronary risk factors, and 1.48 after also adjusting for co-existing conditions. The association between insomnia and recurrent MACE remained significant when symptoms of anxiety and depression were also adjusted for, with a relative risk of 1.41.

Insomnia accounted for 16% of recurrent MACE in attributable risk fraction analyses, being third in importance after smoking (27%) and low physical activity (21%). Mr. Frojd said: "This means that 16% of recurrent major adverse cardiovascular events might have been avoided if none of the participants had insomnia."

He concluded: "Further research is needed to examine whether insomnia treatments such as cognitive behavioral therapy and digital applications are effective in this patient group."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
How Does Insomnia Impact Your Type 2 Diabetes Risk?
How Does Insomnia Impact Your Type 2 Diabetes Risk?
Instant Wound Healing Evolves into Reality with Cool Plasma Technology
Instant Wound Healing Evolves into Reality with Cool Plasma Technology
Is 'COVID Teeth' a Possible Symptom of the Fourth Wave of COVID-19?
Is 'COVID Teeth' a Possible Symptom of the Fourth Wave of COVID-19?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Sleep Disorders in Children Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Periodic Limb Movement Disorder REM Behavior Disorder Sleep Disturbances In Women Sleep Insomnia Obstructive Sleep Apnea Sleep Disorders: A Prelude Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine 

Recommended Reading
Insomnia Symptom Evaluation
Insomnia Symptom Evaluation
Insomnia may be due to physiological, psychological, physical or environmental factors. Insomnia ......
Quiz on Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Quiz on Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Do you feel sleepy all day despite sleeping normal hours? One of the possible reasons for this ......
Epworth Sleepiness Scale
Epworth Sleepiness Scale
Measure your daytime sleepiness using this simple interactive tool, based on Epworth Sleepiness ......
Foods Inducing Sound Sleep
Foods Inducing Sound Sleep
Insomnia has become a serious health problem and people tend to depend on quick yet risky solutions ...
Insomnia
Insomnia
Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due...
Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and w...
Periodic Limb Movement Disorder
Periodic Limb Movement Disorder
Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerki...
REM Behavior Disorder
REM Behavior Disorder
REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dre...
Sleep
Sleep
Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biolo...
Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking
Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking
Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications...
Sleep Disorders in Children
Sleep Disorders in Children
Sleep disorders are problems in sleep that meet diagnostic criteria for a disorder. They include ins...
Sleep Disorders: A Prelude
Sleep Disorders: A Prelude
Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, ex...
Sleep Disturbances In Women
Sleep Disturbances In Women
The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pr...

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Sanatogen Accident and Trauma Care Selfie Addiction Calculator Hearing Loss Calculator Noscaphene (Noscapine) Find a Doctor Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Diaphragmatic Hernia

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE