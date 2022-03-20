About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
BA.2 Version of Omicron Discovered in 18.4% Samples in Tamil Nadu

by Colleen Fleiss on March 20, 2022 at 9:27 PM
In Tamil Nadu, the BA.2 Sub variant of Omicron was pinpointed in 18.4 percent of the samples sequenced in the state from January to March 2022.

It is to be noted that the BA.2 sub-variant is driving the Covid-19 cases in the UK. The genomic analysis on the samples also found that the sub-variant BA.1.1 was identified in 43 per cent of the samples while the BA.1 sub-variant was found in 37.3 per cent of the samples.

The study also showed that 6.6 per cent of the samples sequenced in the state were of Delta variant.

Tamil Nadu health secretary, J. Radhakrishnan while speaking to IANS said, "The Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) data was not meant to create any panic among the people. This is however to sensitise the people about the BA.2 variant."

He also said that Tamil Nadu did not have much clinical difference between the two variants and said that people need to be cautious as in the last week several countries have recorded an increase in cases.

Source: IANS
