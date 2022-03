Tamil Nadu Minister Says Vaccination Only Solution to Curb 4th COVID Wave

Advertisement

The Minister said that Tamil Nadu has less than 100 cases per day and zero deaths due to Covid-19 for the past few days but neighbouring Kerala on Saturday recorded 847 new cases.Subramanian said that the number of second dose of the vaccine is less in Tuticorin, Kanniyakumari, and Tirunelveli districts and added that the health department and the state government are reviewing the reasons for the fall.The Minister said that Tamil Nadu is working closely with the Government of India in extending help to MBBS students who have returned from Ukraine for their further studies. He said that this was similar to the joint efforts undertaken by the Government of Tamil Nadu with the Union government.He said that while counseling, the students who had returned from Ukraine are preferring Poland for continuing their medical education as the syllabus is similar to that of Ukraine.Source: IANS