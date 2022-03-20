Tamil Nadu Minister Says Vaccination Only Solution to Curb 4th COVID Wave

Vaccination is the only answer for curbing the 4th wave of COVID-19, said Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian.
He, however, said that there is a dip in the number of cases but asked people to be cautious as there is an increase in the number of daily cases across the globe.
He said that South Korea is adding 4 lakh cases per day among Asian countries while the UK and the US are also witnessing an increase in cases per day.
Subramanian said that the number of second dose of the vaccine is less in Tuticorin, Kanniyakumari, and Tirunelveli districts and added that the health department and the state government are reviewing the reasons for the fall.
The Minister said that Tamil Nadu is working closely with the Government of India in extending help to MBBS students who have returned from Ukraine for their further studies. He said that this was similar to the joint efforts undertaken by the Government of Tamil Nadu with the Union government.
He said that while counseling, the students who had returned from Ukraine are preferring Poland for continuing their medical education as the syllabus is similar to that of Ukraine.
Source: IANS