Simple Guide to False Eyelashes

by Colleen Fleiss on March 20, 2022 at 9:55 PM
Simple Guide to False Eyelashes

Eyelashes are a vital part of makeup. They make your eyes look youthful. False eyelashes and false eyelash extensions are popular approaches to making the eyelashes appear longer and fuller.

Proarte, a beauty brand shares this handy guide with everything you need to know about false eyelashes.

Types of False Eyelashes: The best thing about false eyelashes are that you can customise them to suit your style and eye shape. Individual lashes can be filled over the entire lash line, cluster, or strip (even magnetic ones for ease of application). You can choose eyelashes made from everything from real mink to human hair to synthetic fibres. When it comes to style, you can go supernatural or super extra.

Trim Your False Lashes before Applying: One of the non-specialist mistakes to avoid when applying false eyelashes is to pull the entire strip straight out of the package. Each person has different eyes, so you need to arrange your eyelashes to suit you. Start trimming from the outer corners instead of the inner corners until you reach the desired length. Also, be sure to cut off small edges that can get in your eyes or irritate sensitive eyes.
Be Sure to Curl Your Lashes: Another tip is to curl your eyelashes. That way, they will be curved, just like the false lashes you'll be putting in. This will allow you to blend the two sets of lashes (your lashes and the lashes you bought at the store) more seamlessly and more easily.

Add Mascara to Your Lashes First: Eyelashes are to add to what you already have. To add colour and size to your lashes and better blend your natural lashes with your lashes, apply mascara first. Before you start applying the eyelashes, apply one or two layers (not too much) on the actual eyelashes.

Let Your Mascara Dry before Applying Falsies: After coating the natural lashes with mascara, dry them before applying false eyelashes. This reduces dirt and unwanted fake damage and wear.

Know What Kind of Eyelash Glue You're Using: If you have sensitive eyes or known allergens (and if not), check the ingredients of the eyelash glue. A component that can cause problems is the cyanoacrylate found in all eyelash adhesives.

Burns, swelling, and itching can occur, but this is rare. Be careful not to overuse the glue, leave a small space (1mm) between the glue and the skin/eyelids, and use NanoMister to set the glue faster. Also, if you are allergic or sensitive, please be careful about latex. You can use vegan, latex-free, hypoallergenic, and cyanoacrylate-free/low cyanoacrylate adhesives.

Use Tweezers or a Lash Applicator to Handle Your Lashes: You can move your lashes with your fingers at any time, but it is safer to use tweezers or an eyelash applicator. When using your fingers, be careful not to pull the eyelashes sideways out of the container (the eyelashes may lose their shape). Instead, pull it down and gently slide it out of the container.

Don't Use Too Much Glue: Don't make the mistake of an amateur applying a lot of glue to false eyelashes. All you need is an even line that coats the row.

Let the Glue Dry to a Tacky Consistency: When the false eyelashes are glued, dry them a little until they become sticky and tacky. Some people, like Polaroid photos, shake their lashes to speed up the process. Another thing you have to do is rotate the tape back and forth to relax the band.

Source: IANS
What's New on Medindia
World Oral Health Day 2022 —
World Oral Health Day 2022 — "Be Proud of Your Mouth"
World Sleep Day 2022 —
World Sleep Day 2022 — "Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World"
Root Canal Treatment
Root Canal Treatment
View all

