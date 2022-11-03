Omicron Subvariant Infections Double In United States

Each week, in the United States, the cases of a highly transmissible Omicron subvariant were doubling, revealed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



The variant, BA.2, was responsible for 11.6 per cent of coronavirus infections in the country in the week ending March 5, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC estimates.

‘New lab and animal experiments suggested that BA.2 may be capable of causing more severe disease than the original Omicron strain.’