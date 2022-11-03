Omicron Subvariant Infections Double In United States

Each week, in the United States, the cases of a highly transmissible Omicron subvariant were doubling, revealed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The variant, BA.2, was responsible for 11.6 per cent of coronavirus infections in the country in the week ending March 5, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC estimates.
The variant accounted for only 1 per cent of new cases in the week ending February 5, rising to 2.2 per cent in the week ending February 12, and 3.8 per cent in the week ending February 19, and 6.6 per cent in the week ending February 26, CDC data showed.