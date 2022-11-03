About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Teens Overdose on Drugs for Common Mental Health Issues

by Colleen Fleiss on March 11, 2022 at 10:19 PM
Font : A-A+

Teens Overdose on Drugs for Common Mental Health Issues

An increased number of teenagers and young adults were involved with an overdose involving a benzodiazepine (BZD), revealed Rutgers researchers.

BZD stimulant is commonly used to treat mental health issues like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and anxiety disorders.

Advertisement


The study, published in Pediatrics, examined how often youth who overdosed on a BZD or stimulant had a recent medical prescription for that drug.

They found that 29 percent of youth with overdoses involving BZD had a doctor-written prescription dispensed in the prior month and 42 percent in the prior six months while 25 percent of youth with an overdose involving stimulants had a stimulant prescription dispensed in the prior month and 39 percent in the prior six months.
Advertisement

"Given that a substantial proportion of youth with overdoses involving BZD or stimulants have prescriptions for these drugs in the prior months, physician encounters when these medications are prescribed may offer an opportunity to identify youth at high risk of overdose," said corresponding author Greta Bushnell, a core member of the Center for Pharmacoepidemiology and Treatment Sciences at Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research (IFH).

Using a large United States administrative claims database covering privately insured youth between 2016 and 2018, researchers identified youth ages 15-24 who had a hospital or emergency department encounter for an overdose involving BZD or stimulants. Researchers then utilized prescription records to identify whether these youth had been prescribed those medications in the months before their overdose.

Researchers also found that youth with intentional BZD and stimulant overdoses were more likely to have recent prescriptions for these drugs than youth with unintentional overdoses.

"These findings highlight the need for physicians to assess youth for self-injury risk who are prescribed BZDs and stimulants, as well as the need for varying efforts to prevent intentional and unintentional overdoses," said Bushnell, who is also an assistant professor at Rutgers School for Public Health. "Further, since the potential for harm with BZDs and stimulants increases with other substances such as alcohol, illicit drugs, and opioids, discussions around limiting concurrent substance use is warranted."

Future research quantifying the risk of overdose with BZD and stimulant treatment will inform treatment decisions in this young population, researchers said.

Co-authors include Tobias Gerhard of the Center for Pharmacoepidemiology and Treatment Sciences at Rutgers IFH, Rutgers University's School of Public Health and Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, Hillary Samples of the Rutgers School of Public Health and Center for Health Services Research at Rutgers IFH, Diane Calello of Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and Mark Olfson of Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York State Psychiatric Institute. This study was supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse under Award Number 1K01DA050769-01A1.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Omicron Subvariant Infections Double In United States
Links Between Circadian Rhythms, Metabolism and Addiction Id... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test)
Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test)
Is Pregnancy Possible after In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Just One Ovary?
Is Pregnancy Possible after In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Just One Ovary?
World Kidney Day (WKD) 2022 - 'Kidney Health for All'
World Kidney Day (WKD) 2022 - 'Kidney Health for All'
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Adolescence Depression Drug Toxicity Anxiety Disorder Reiki-A Holistic Healing Method Drugs Banned in India Flowers And What They Mean To Us Health Insurance - India Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health 

Recommended Reading
Drug Overdose
Drug Overdose
Drug overdose involves the intake of drug in excessive quantity than the recommended dose. It is ......
Mortality from Unintentional Drug Overdose Examined!
Mortality from Unintentional Drug Overdose Examined!
Unintentional drug overdose mortality in Years of Life Lost among adolescents and young people in .....
Quiz on Drug Abuse
Quiz on Drug Abuse
Drug abuse often starts with experimentation of a drug and results in problems at home, workplace .....
Drug Abuse Screening Test
Drug Abuse Screening Test
Drug Abuse Screening Test (DAST) is a screening test to find out if you need professional help with ...
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone ca...
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...
Drugs Banned in India
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market....
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for...
Health Insurance - India
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance indust...
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Me...
Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health
Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health
Love plays a crucial role in our mental health. Love that comes from a friend, a partner, a sibling,...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)