Ayurveda and Homoeopathy: New Partnership Forged

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences - Captain Srinivasa Murthy Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CSMCARI) and Commissionerate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy (CIM&H), under the Ministry of AYUSH, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Sunday (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
MoU Signed between CCRAS-CSMCARI and CIM&H, Chennai
Go to source). The MoU outlines a collaborative framework for testing services, imparting training, and executing a collaborative project on "research studies for the standardization of selected higher-order medicines."
‘ Did You Know?
Ayurveda is a $4.4 billion industry in India, growing annually at a rate of 16% and the global Ayurveda market is expected to reach $14.9 billion by 2026. #ayush #ayurveda #medicine ’
Tweet it Now
Ayurveda is a $4.4 billion industry in India, growing annually at a rate of 16% and the global Ayurveda market is expected to reach $14.9 billion by 2026. #ayush #ayurveda #medicine ’
Pioneering Partnership in Indian MedicineThe partnership aims to carry out testing of selected raw drugs and finished products for the standardization of medicine, said the Ayush ministry. It will also provide NABL accreditation training guidance to the laboratory of CIM&H.
"This MoU between CCRAS and CIM&H has set precedence for other states of India also, they can come forward and join hands with CCRAS, MoAyush for various research and development activities," said Rabinarayan Acharya Director General, CCRAS, Chennai.
This MoU marks a significant step towards strengthening the collaborative efforts between these premier institutions, and is targeted to enhance the quality and safety of Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic medicines; boost collaborative research initiatives; and capacity building and knowledge exchange.
Reference:
- MoU Signed between CCRAS-CSMCARI and CIM&H, Chennai - (https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=2029682)
Source-IANS