About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

The Fatal Heart Condition You Might Not Notice!

by Karishma Abhishek on Jun 30 2024 11:33 PM

The Fatal Heart Condition You Might Not Notice!
Experts emphasize the need to raise awareness about aortic aneurysms, the third leading cause of sudden cardiac death, which often shows no symptoms (1 Trusted Source
Aortic Aneurysm

Go to source).
Aortic Aneurysms are the ballooning of the major blood vessel aorta, which carries blood from the heart to the whole body.

Screening for Aortic Aneurysms in Older Men Questioned: Study
Screening for Aortic Aneurysms in Older Men Questioned: Study
Screening for aortic aneurysms in older men needs a rethink, finds study. Aortic aneurysms in the abdomen, or abdominal aortic aneurysms, are a localized enlargement of the aorta.
It affects approximately 2 to 3 percent of the population, but the risk increases with certain factors like atherosclerosis (collection of cholesterol in the blood vessels), hypertension, and generic deficiency in certain patients.

"Aortic aneurysms represent a critical yet under-recognized health concern that ranks as the third leading cause of sudden cardiac death, trailing only behind heart attacks and cardiac arrests," Niranjan Hiremath, a senior consultant cardiovascular and aortic surgeon at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, told IANS.

"When the aorta's wall weakens, it can dilate to twice or even three times its normal diameter, creating a significant risk of sudden rupture, which can result in immediate death, or lead to aortic dissections, another severe complication,” he added.

Smokers are at an Elevated Risk of Developing Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms
Smokers are at an Elevated Risk of Developing Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms
People who smoke may be nearly twice as likely to develop an abdominal aortic aneurysm than the general population, revealed a new study.
In India, awareness about cardiac risks predominantly revolves around heart attacks and cardiac arrests, but the dangers posed by aortic aneurysms have not received comparable attention.

"The lack of awareness is concerning, especially considering that about 75 percent of aortic aneurysms are asymptomatic and go undetected until they present a sudden, life-threatening emergency. These aneurysms are often discovered incidentally during examinations for other medical conditions," Niranjan said.

Advertisement
Genetic Error That Increases Risk of Aortic Aneurysms and Ruptures Identified
Genetic Error That Increases Risk of Aortic Aneurysms and Ruptures Identified
A genetic error that weakens the aorta, placing patients with this and similar errors at high risk of aortic aneurysms and ruptures, has been identified.
"Most intact aortic aneurysms do not produce symptoms. As they enlarge, symptoms such as abdominal pain and back pain may develop. Untreated, aneurysms tend to become progressively larger and can present with life-threatening complications," added Shiv Choudhary, Executive Director - Adult Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla Road, New Delhi.

Aortic Aneurysms — The Silent Killer

Aneurysms can develop in any segment of the aorta, but most commonly affects the abdominal aorta. The experts noted that genetic predispositions, trauma or infection, and tobacco can also contribute to the risk of aortic aneurysms.

Advertisement
Multi-Layer Stent for Aortic Aneurysms to be First Used in The Temple University Hospital
Multi-Layer Stent for Aortic Aneurysms to be First Used in The Temple University Hospital
The first official testing of a multilayer stent in patients suffering from aortic aneurysm, a condition causing the formation of a bugle in the aorta, could be done in the Temple University Hospital
It "weakens the wall of the aorta and finally leads to aortic rupture. In rupture, massive internal bleeding happens, and, unless treated immediately, shock and death can occur. The other fatal complication is a dissection of the aorta. In dissection, the layers of the wall of the aorta are split. This can result in mal-perfusion to the brain or visceral organs or eventual rupture. In both situations emergency intervention is warranted," Shiv told IANS.

Open surgery used to be the major form of treatment. Recently, there has been a paradigm shift to minimally invasive techniques of endovascular stent implantation, which is associated with low risk, minimal morbidity, and low mortality, (Surg Cmde) V S Bedi, NM Chairman & Senior Consultant Institute of Vascular & Endovascular Sciences, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital New Delhi, told IANS.

"The aneurysms are required to be treated once the size of the aorta increases to more than 5cm because an increase of more than 6cm can cause sudden leak/rupture which can be fatal," the doctor added.

The experts also advised strict control of blood pressure for patients with the condition and prohibition of tobacco in any form. Patients with diagnosed aneurysms should avoid intense physical sports and isometric exercise but can walk and indulge in light aerobic exercises.

Reference:
  1. Aortic Aneurysm - (https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/aortic-aneurysm)


Source-IANS


Recommended Readings
Latest Heart Disease News
View All
Advertisement