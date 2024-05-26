About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Ayush Ministry's Drive: Affordable Healthcare Via Insurance Sensitization

by Colleen Fleiss on May 26 2024 10:19 PM

Ayush Ministry
The Ministry of Ayush () revealed plans to initiate a sensitization program targeting executive officials of insurance companies and Ayush hospital owners. The aim is to foster accessible and affordable healthcare across the nation.

Ayush Sensitization Program at AIIA

The programme, which will take place on May 27 at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in the national capital also aims to facilitate the empanelment of public and private Ayush hospitals for insurance coverage in India, the ministry said.

The programme will also discuss the regulatory framework and policy support needed to mainstream Ayush treatments in health insurance schemes and facilitate a dialogue between key stakeholders to address both challenges and opportunities.

Coverage in the Ayush sector, standard treatment guidelines (STG) and ICD codes for the insurance sector, and penetration of Ayush in the insurance sector are the other key issues of discussion.

The programme will also discuss Ayush Hospital’s achievements, and success stories of AIIA, the onboarding of Ayush hospitals on the ROHINI platform, and the empanelment of Ayush Hospitals for insurance coverage, the ministry said.

Reference:
  1. Ministry of Ayush - (https://ayush.gov.in/)
Source-IANS
