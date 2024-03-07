Medicaid Expansion and Pregnancy Outcomes in Gestational Diabetes

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Impact of Medicaid expansion on pregnancy outcomes among women with gestational diabetes



Go to source Trusted Source

Assessing ACA Impact: A Comparative Study on Maternal and Newborn Health



‘The Affordable Care Act (ACA) aims to broaden healthcare access, but its effect on maternal and newborn health among women with gestational diabetes—or diabetes that develops during pregnancy.’

Did You Know?

The Affordable Care Act (ACA), enacted in 2010, seeks to enhance healthcare accessibility, affordability, and quality for Americans. It addresses various health concerns, including maternal and newborn health, with its impact studied in different states like Maryland and Georgia.

Impact of Medicaid expansion on pregnancy outcomes among women with gestational diabetes - (https://obgyn.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/ijgo.15439)