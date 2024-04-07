Improving Healthcare Access Through Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts

What is Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts



‘Through the #AyushmanBharat Health Accounts mobile application, individuals can easily access and digitally share their health records. #healthinsurance ’

ABHA - (https://abha.abdm.gov.in/abha/v3/)

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare delivered a compelling explanation on the pivotal role of Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) ( ) in enabling seamless cashless transactions and overseeing the financial aspects of healthcare services under the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme.According to the health ministry, ABHA reduces out-of-pocket expenses for beneficiaries and improves access to quality healthcare.By enabling cashless transactions and electronic health records, ABHA minimizes administrative hassles and delays, allowing healthcare providers to focus on patient care. In addition, ABHA generates valuable data insights that can be used for evidence-based decision-making and policy formulation, which helps in addressing healthcare challenges effectively and improving the overall quality of care."ABHA intends to create a digital health ecosystem and aims to promote digitization of healthcare. Any individual can enroll in Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) to generate a Health ID or ABHA, free of cost," the health ministry noted.It allows patients to seamlessly receive digital lab reports, prescriptions, and diagnoses from various healthcare providers, including doctors, labs, hospitals, and wellness centres.The ministry also addressed some of the myths that people may encounter with ABHA. Answering one of such myths, 'Is it possible for the government or any other entity to do surveillance of the health status', the ministry stated: “No. The health records are created and stored at the place of their creation by respective healthcare providers (which is the case even now).”"The government will not have access to such data. No additional means of accessing such data is being created or envisaged in the current ecosystem.” Responding to another myth, the health ministry said that only individuals can share their own records with other doctors or hospitals using different digital health systems after giving their consent.Source-IANS