Medindia
Ayush Ministry Gets Rs 3,050 Crore in Union Budget FY23

by Hannah Joy on February 3, 2022 at 12:36 PM
Ayush Ministry Gets Rs 3,050 Crore in Union Budget FY23

Ayush Ministry has been allocated about Rs 3,050 crore this year in the Union Budget 2022-23.

The Budget 2022-23 was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

The budget allocation will help the Ayush in the upgradation of its hospitals and dispensaries, support cultivation of medicinal plants and in many other areas including increase in export of value added items of medicinal plants, said the ministry in a statement.

The budget allocation for Champion Services Sector Scheme has been increased to Rs 60.22 crore from Rs 29.6 crore.

Considering the strength of Ayurveda, Yoga, and other traditional Indian system of medicine, the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM-WHO) in India is being setup and budgetary provisions have been made for the establishment of the center.
Establishment of WHO (GCTM) in India will directly affect investment in the traditional medicine sector in India and will help emerge as a global leader with concerted efforts, the Ministry said.

The research councils, center of excellence and autonomous bodies also got a fair boost in the budget as they were allotted Rs 1,870.1 crore, said the ministry.



Source: IANS
More News on:
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) 

