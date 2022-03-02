Ayush Ministry Gets Rs 3,050 Crore in Union Budget FY23

Advertisement

The budget allocation for Champion Services Sector Scheme has been increased to Rs 60.22 crore from Rs 29.6 crore.Considering the strength of Ayurveda, Yoga, and other traditional Indian system of medicine, the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM-WHO) in India is being setup and budgetary provisions have been made for the establishment of the center.Establishment of WHO (GCTM) in India will directly affect investment in the traditional medicine sector in India and will help emerge as a global leader with concerted efforts, the Ministry said.The research councils, center of excellence and autonomous bodies also got a fair boost in the budget as they were allotted Rs 1,870.1 crore, said the ministry.Source: IANS