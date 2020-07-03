medindia
Around 80% of Indian Moms Find Preparing Breakfast Very Stressful

by Iswarya on  March 7, 2020 at 1:22 PM
Considering that morning hours are very demanding, a new survey revealed that nearly 84 percent of moms find kitchen duties the most stressful part of that time of the day.
For the findings, electrical appliances major V-Guard partnered with online portal Momspresso.com and conducted the nationwide survey "Understanding the breakfast routine of Moms" with 500 Indian moms.

"The survey helped us tremendously in identifying the gaps Indian moms experience in the kitchen, and we are totally aligned with her need for support, especially for breakfast preparation," said V Ramachandran, Director, and COO, V-Guard Industries Ltd.

The study also found that eight out of 10 moms feel breakfast options are limited and they are always on the lookout for variety as everyone gets bored of eating the same things every day.

According to the survey, moms are not satisfied with the breakfast they prepare, and nearly 30 percent of them find thinking about what to cook to be the biggest challenge and least enjoyable.

Eight percent of these women wish they could get more help in preparing breakfast as seven out of 10 moms to cook all meals of the day themselves with very little support.

"This survey brings out a very clear stress point of Indian moms - the very hectic morning routine how the onus seems to be entirely on the moms," said Vishal Gupta, Co-Founder, and CEO- Momspresso.com.

"We are sure that through this survey report, we can create a dialogue and foster discussion on what moms need, what are they expecting as help from their family members and ultimately how the family can make the most important meal of the day, a stress-free experience," Gupta added.

Source: IANS

