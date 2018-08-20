medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Drinking Milk at Breakfast can Lower Diabetes, Obesity Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 20, 2018 at 2:20 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • A glass of milk in the morning along with your breakfast cereal can reduce diabetes and obesity risk
  • Drinking milk at breakfast can help control blood glucose throughout the day
  • Digestion of proteins naturally present in milk such as whey and casein releases gastric hormones that slow digestion and increases satiety (feeling of fullness)
Consuming milk at breakfast can slow digestion and help maintain blood glucose throughout the day, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Dairy Science.
Drinking Milk at Breakfast can Lower Diabetes, Obesity Risk
Drinking Milk at Breakfast can Lower Diabetes, Obesity Risk

A change in breakfast routine may provide benefits for the management of type 2 diabetes, according to a new study. H. Douglas Goff, Ph.D., and the team of scientists from the Human Nutraceutical Research Unit at the University of Guelph, in collaboration with the University of Toronto, examined the effects of consuming high-protein milk at breakfast on blood glucose levels and satiety after breakfast and after a second meal.

Milk consumed with breakfast cereal reduced postprandial blood glucose concentration compared with water, and high dairy protein concentration reduced postprandial blood glucose concentration compared with normal dairy protein concentration. The high-protein treatment also reduced appetite after the second meal compared with the low-protein equivalent.

"Metabolic diseases are on the rise globally, with type 2 diabetes and obesity as leading concerns in human health," Dr. Goff and team said. "Thus, there is an impetus to develop dietary strategies for the risk reduction and management of obesity and diabetes to empower consumers to improve their personal health."

In this randomized, controlled, double-blinded study, the team examined the effects of increasing protein concentration and increasing the proportion of whey protein in milk consumed with a high-carbohydrate breakfast cereal on blood glucose, feelings of satiety, and food consumption later in the day.

Digestion of the whey and casein proteins naturally present in milk releases gastric hormones that slow digestion, increasing feelings of fullness. Digestion of whey proteins achieves this effect more quickly, whereas casein proteins provide a longer lasting effect.

Although the team only found a modest difference in food consumption at the lunch meal when increasing whey protein at breakfast, they did find that milk consumed with a high-carbohydrate breakfast reduced blood glucose even after lunch, and high-protein milk had a greater effect. Milk with an increased proportion of whey protein had a modest effect on pre-lunch blood glucose, achieving a greater decrease than that provided by regular milk.

According to Dr. Goff and colleagues, "This study confirms the importance of milk at breakfast time to aid in the slower digestion of carbohydrate and to help maintain lower blood sugar levels. Nutritionists have always stressed the importance of a healthy breakfast, and this study should encourage consumers to include milk."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Related Links

Health Benefits of Skimmed Milk

Health Benefits of Skimmed Milk

What is skimmed milk and what are its health benefits? Get all nutrition facts on skimmed milk right here!

Milk Formula Containing Prebiotics may improve Baby's Developmental Skills

Milk Formula Containing Prebiotics may improve Baby's Developmental Skills

Feeding prebiotics in combination with milk formula early in life may have a positive impact on the cognition and other developmental skills in babies.

How Can a Tasty Milkshake Increase the Risk of Heart Disease?

How Can a Tasty Milkshake Increase the Risk of Heart Disease?

Drinking high-fat milkshakes may increase the risk of heart disease. Scientists discovered new gene variants that change bad cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

Chocolate Milk Can Re-fuel Your Muscles after an Intense Workout

Chocolate Milk Can Re-fuel Your Muscles after an Intense Workout

Chocolate milk can help re-fuel and regain the lost stamina after an intense workout. Chocolate milk is a healthy, natural and inexpensive post-workout drink.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Liposuction

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

Pasteurization of milk

Pasteurization of milk

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a briefs account about Louis Pasteur - The Father Of Microbiology

Types of Food Allergies

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

Types of Milk

Types of Milk

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a general info about Welcome to the world of milk

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Bariatric Surgery Obesity Pasteurization of milk Types of Milk Bulimia Nervosa Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Liposuction Types of Food Allergies 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug interactions checker can be used to check over the counter ( OTC) and regular prescription ...

 Top 11 Collagen Boosting Foods

Top 11 Collagen Boosting Foods

Collagen plays a crucial role in glowing skin, strong nails and shiny hair. You can boost collagen ...

 Test Your Knowledge on CRISPR

Test Your Knowledge on CRISPR

CRISPR technology is a simple but potent tool for editing any part of the genome (complete set of ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive