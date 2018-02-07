medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Chocolate Milk Can Re-fuel Your Muscles after an Intense Workout

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 2, 2018 at 7:01 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Chocolate milk is a healthy post-workout drink
  • A glassful of chocolate drink can help replenish all lost nutrients such as carbohydrates, proteins, fats after an intense workout
  • It also provides high water content which can replace fluids lost as sweat, thereby prevents dehydration
Chocolate milk also known as cocoa-infused milk is the right choice for your body, especially after a strenuous workout, according to the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition.
Chocolate Milk Can Re-fuel Your Muscles after an Intense Workout
Chocolate Milk Can Re-fuel Your Muscles after an Intense Workout

Chocolate milk is an increasingly popular post-workout drink. Recent studies have begun to examine the post-workout recovery effects of chocolate milk versus protein shakes or powders.

Trainers and athletes may be surprised to know that chocolate milk may even be more effective than other supplements or energy beverages in many cases. Supplements are expensive and often have a bitter, unappealing taste. Chocolate milk is an inexpensive alternative to many 'high-performance' supplements.

A glassful of delicious chocolate milk can
  • help you to replenish all lost nutrients such as carbohydrates, proteins, fats, along with water and electrolytes after an intense workout.
  • provide double the protein and carbohydrate content when compared with plain milk, water or most other sports drinks.
  • provide high water content which replaces fluids lost as sweat, thereby prevent post-exercise dehydration.

Why Chocolate Milk after a Workout?

Chocolate milk is loaded with many vital nutrients needed for athletes such as
  • carbohydrates, proteins, and fats which is essential after a strenuous workout.
  • B-complex vitamins and nutrients that help convert food into energy.
  • calcium, phosphorus, and vitamin D that ensure your bones stay strong enough to support you through all of those intense workouts.

Who are Benefited?

People involved in sports such as cycling, swimming or long-distance running which include high endurance levels and constant, sustained movement require high levels of calories, carbs, and protein to sustain a high-level of performance.

Chocolate milk can benefit endurance and completing athletes, especially after a strenuous workout when the muscles are feeling so tired that they need a fast and efficient way to refuel and regain the lost stamina. At that point, solid foods might not suit that well right after an intense workout, the cocoa-flavored dairy drink could be a great alternative until your appetite kicks in.

The contents of protein powders or supplements are often extracted from ingredients that are naturally found in dairy products. Therefore, chocolate milk is a healthy, natural and inexpensive way to promote recovery following a workout.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Related Links

Milk Still the Best Energy Drink

Milk Still the Best Energy Drink

Milk can definitely keep dehydration at bay, or so research tells us. Find out how milk beats even the best sports drinks when it comes to hydration.

Low-Fat Chocolate Milk Is The Best Post-Exercise Drink: Study

Low-Fat Chocolate Milk Is The Best Post-Exercise Drink: Study

Researchers from US have found that drinking low-fat chocolate milk after a tough workout provides the right mix of carbohydrates and high-quality protein.

Chocolate Milk May Not Replenish Energy Levels Effectively Even After Exercise

Chocolate Milk May Not Replenish Energy Levels Effectively Even After Exercise

Popular among athletes, chocolate milk, is rich in proteins, carbohydrates, and sugar; there are, however, speculations about its energizing capabilities.

Mixed-Carb With Added Protein Sports Drink To Boost Stamina Among Female Athletes

Mixed-Carb With Added Protein Sports Drink To Boost Stamina Among Female Athletes

A study has indicated that a "low-carb, mixed-carb" sports drink with added protein leads to prolonged endurance performance in trained female athletes.

Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing

Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing

Our lifestyles and eating habits can lead to acid build up and push the body to an unhealthy state. Understanding alkaline body state is important for our long term health.

Anal Warts

Anal Warts

Anal warts or genital warts are soft bumps caused by Human Papilloma Virus and are a sexually transmitted disease. Wart removal is done by surgical procedure or application of drugs.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Caffeine and Decaffeination

Caffeine and Decaffeination

Caffeine is a psychoactive stimulant alkaloid commonly found in many of the products we consume daily. Excess intake of caffeine can lead to symptoms similar to substance addiction.

Pasteurization of milk

Pasteurization of milk

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a briefs account about Louis Pasteur - The Father Of Microbiology

Types of Food Allergies

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

Types of Milk

Types of Milk

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a general info about Welcome to the world of milk

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Pasteurization of milk Types of Milk Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Caffeine and Decaffeination Types of Food Allergies Anal Warts Body Types and Befitting Workouts The Acid-Alkaline balance, Diet and Health Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell or thoracoabdominal syndrome is an extremely rare birth disorder involving ...

 Cannabidiol - Drug Information

Cannabidiol - Drug Information

Cannabidiol, a prescription drug recently approved by FDA used to treat seizures in patients two ...

 Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for children is the perfect tool for a healthy body and mind with body postures, breathing ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...