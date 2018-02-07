Chocolate milk also known as cocoa-infused milk is the right choice for your body, especially after a strenuous workout, according to the

Chocolate Milk Can Re-fuel Your Muscles after an Intense Workout

‘Drinking chocolate milk is a healthy, natural and inexpensive way to promote recovery after an intense workout.’

Recent studies have begun to examine the post-workout recovery effects of chocolate milk versus protein shakes or powders.Trainers and athletes may be surprised to know that chocolate milk may even be more effective than other supplements or energy beverages in many cases. Supplements are expensive and often have a bitter, unappealing taste.A glassful of delicious chocolate milk canChocolate milk is loaded with many vital nutrients needed for athletes such asPeople involved in sports such as cycling, swimming or long-distance running which include high endurance levels and constant, sustained movement require high levels of calories, carbs, and protein to sustain a high-level of performance.Chocolate milk can benefit endurance and completing athletes, especially after a strenuous workout when the muscles are feeling so tired that they need a fast and efficient way to refuel and regain the lost stamina. At that point, solid foods might not suit that well right after an intense workout, the cocoa-flavored dairy drink could be a great alternative until your appetite kicks in.The contents of protein powders or supplements are often extracted from ingredients that are naturally found in dairy products. Therefore,Source: Medindia