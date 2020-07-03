Govt Makes COVID-free Certificate Compulsory for Travel to India

According to the additional travel advisory issued by the central government, on Thursday, the passengers traveling from Italy and South Korea who want to enter into India will have to present a certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19.
"In addition to visa restrictions already in place, passengers traveling from and having visited Italy or Republic of Korea and desirous of entering India will need a certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19 from the designated laboratories authorized by the health authorities of these countries," the Health Ministry on Thursday said in a statement.
The new regulation will be enforced from Tuesday, March 10. It is, however, a temporary measure till cases of COVID-19 subside.
The symptoms of COVID-19 are cold, cough, pneumonia, and shortness of breath.
Source: IANS