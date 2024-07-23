About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
AI Boosts Cancer Detection Rates by 8% in GP Practices Across England

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 23 2024 3:02 AM

Artificial intelligence that scans GP records for hidden patterns has significantly improved cancer detection.

What is "C the Signs" AI Tool

The “C the Signs” AI tool raised cancer detection rates from 58.7% to 66.0% at GP practices using it. This tool analyzes a patient’s medical history, test results, prescriptions, and personal characteristics like postcode, age, and family history to identify cancer risks.

It prompts GPs to ask about new symptoms and recommends tests or clinical pathways if it detects a higher cancer risk.

Used in around 1,400 practices in England, "C the Signs" was tested in 35 practices in May 2021, covering 420,000 patients. Results published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology showed improved cancer detection rates at practices using the tool, while rates at non-using practices remained similar.

Dr. Bea Bakshi, who co-created the system, highlighted that it tracks patients to remind doctors about test results and referrals, detecting over 50 types of cancers. A previous study involving 118,677 patients validated the tool, with 7,056 out of 7,295 cancer cases identified by the algorithm.

The tool’s effectiveness was inspired by Bakshi's encounter with a late-diagnosed pancreatic cancer patient. She aimed to address why many cancers are diagnosed late, given the UK has three cancer screening programs for bowel, breast, and cervical cancers, but many cancers are asymptomatic or have confusing symptoms.

Guidelines from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence aid GPs in making cancer referrals, but not all guidelines can be remembered. Decision support systems like "C the Signs" help detect cancers with vague symptoms.

Dr. Peter Holloway cited a case where the tool recommended a test that led to early detection and successful treatment of colorectal cancer.

The NHS England Long Term Plan for Cancer aims for 75% of cancers to be diagnosed at stage one or two by 2028. The NHS is also researching the Galleri blood test, which detects DNA from over 50 tumor types. Prof. Peter Johnson, NHS England's National Clinical Director for Cancer, emphasized the importance of up-to-date technology in improving early cancer detection and patient survival.

Source-Medindia


