Turning Back Time: Breakthrough Anti-aging Drug Extends Lifespan by 25%

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 23 2024 4:12 AM

The pursuit of a longer life has long fascinated humanity. Scientists have recently discovered a drug that extends laboratory animals' lifespans by nearly 25%, raising hopes it could also slow human aging, according to BBC.
Mice treated with the drug, affectionately dubbed "supermodel grannies" in the lab due to their youthful appearance, were healthier, stronger, and had fewer cancers compared to untreated mice. Although the drug is now undergoing human trials, its effectiveness for humans remains uncertain.

How Interleukin-11 and Reduced Food Intake Influence Lifespan

Research into aging has accelerated as scientists seek to understand and manipulate its molecular mechanisms. For instance, animals live longer with significantly reduced food intake, indicating that aging is adaptable. A team from the MRC Laboratory of Medical Science, Imperial College London, and Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore investigated interleukin-11, a protein that increases with age, causing inflammation and influencing aging processes.

In their studies, researchers first created genetically modified mice that could not produce interleukin-11. Later, they administered a drug to eliminate the protein from older mice (equivalent to a 55-year-old human). Results, published in Nature, showed a 20-25% increase in lifespan, with treated mice exhibiting improved muscle function, lower cancer rates, healthier fur, and reduced frailty.

Prof. Stuart Cook expressed cautious optimism about the findings, acknowledging the need for further research while noting that if successful, the drug could be transformative. However, questions remain about its effectiveness and side effects in humans.

Interleukin-11 is crucial in early human development, affecting skull bone fusion, joint health, and tooth emergence, and its role in aging needs to be fully understood.

Currently, the drug, an antibody targeting interleukin-11, is being tested for safety in patients with lung fibrosis, a condition involving lung scarring. Although trials are ongoing, preliminary data suggests the drug is safe. This research is part of a broader exploration into "anti-aging" drugs, including type-2 diabetes drug metformin and rapamycin, used to prevent organ transplant rejection. Prof. Cook argues that a drug-based approach might be preferable to extreme calorie restriction for extending life.

Source-Medindia
